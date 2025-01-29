Travis Kelce's ex-teammate Craig Parmenter's fiancé revisits 'good time' with Taylor Swift at Chiefs vs. Bills

Meeting Taylor Swift personally is like a dream come true for any 'Swiftie.' On Sunday, Travis Kelce's former college roommate Craig Parmenter and his fiancé Nicole Viscount got the chance to live that moment when the couple met Taylor Swift at Chiefs VIP suites.

On Tuesday, Viscount sat in an interview with Delaware Online, during which she revisited her "good time" meeting Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC title clash. Viscount recalled how Swift was cool, calm, and collected. Sharing more details about her first meeting with the "All Too Well" singer, Viscount said:

"She waited for me to fumble around with my phone, very graciously, and then she kissed me on my cheek. I will probably never wash my face again. I think she could probably tell just by looking in my eyes."

Moving forward, Viscount revealed how she watched Swift fulfill her duties as a girlfriend. Praising the Blank Space singer for her supportive nature, Viscount added:

"Once he was in the room, all she did was follow him around to take pictures of him with his family and friends, make sure that he had something to drink and was having a good time. She was the literal definition of a supportive, happy girlfriend."

Viscount's fiancé Parmenter was roommates with Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce when the trio attended the University of Cincinnati. According to Viscount, Jason invited the couple to the Chiefs vs. Bills clash.

Caitlin Clark recalled VIP suite memories with Taylor Swift at the Chiefs vs. Texans

A day before Nicole Viscount's statement, WNBA star Caitlin Clark made headlines as she recalled her experience sharing VIP suites with Taylor Swift at Chiefs vs. Texans. Sharing details about her time with Swift during Monday's appearance at "Swarmcast" podcast, Clark said:

"It's just cute to see how excited she is for the Chiefs and getting to share that I was like, 'oh my god she loves this, she loves the Chiefs as much as me, this is incredible'. We had so much fun and honestly, it was the perfect game. The Chiefs won, it was close at halftime, Travis scores a huge touchdown for the Chiefs, we ended up winning.” (Timestamp: 28:47)

The Chiefs ended up beating the Texans by 23-14. A week later, they won the AFC championship after defeating the Buffalo Bills by 32-29. The Chiefs will now face the Philadelphia Eagles at the Super Bowl on Feb. 9. Who do you think will win this year?

