Travis Kelce's father Ed battles "enormous void" 6 days after tragic death of GF Maureen Maguire at 74

It has been almost a week since Travis Kelce’s father, Ed, has been grieving the loss of his longtime girlfriend, Maureen Maguire, who died at the age of 74 on Aug. 1. This period of grief has been emotionally tough for Ed, considering how important Maureen was in his life.On Monday, an unnamed source told PEOPLE that Ed has been suffering from an “enormous void” since Maureen's death last week. Talking about her role in Papa Kelce’s life in detail, the source reported to the publication:“Maureen wasn’t just his partner, she was his person. They were a team. They shared everything. … games, concerts, travel, dogs, dinners with family. He’s feeling an enormous void.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEd Kelce broke the news of this tragic loss of his partner via a Facebook post on Aug. 2, which also featured a link to her obituary. Before Maureen Maguire, Ed was married to his ex-wife, Donna Kelce, with whom he shared two sons, Travis and Jason Kelce.It was around the late 70s that Ed and Donna got married. Their marriage lasted for 25 years before the two divorced soon after Travis and Jason finished college. While Donna has reportedly been single ever since, Ed went on to date Maureen.Ed Kelce got honest about his ex-wife, Donna, keeping him in check about upcoming The Traitors debutDonna Kelce has been in the mainstream lately for her upcoming appearance in season 4 of The Traitors.Since there are a couple of months left before the show premieres, Donna has made sure that certain details of her upcoming debut don’t get accidentally leaked or shared by her family, especially ex-husband, Ed Kelce.During episode 144 of the New Heights podcast in June, Ed talked about how Donna has been keeping him in check about not spilling the private details about her The Traitors appearance.&quot;I was lectured by your mother not to talk about it,&quot; Ed said.In another segment of the podcast, Ed shared a hilarious statement on being called out by his son, Jason Kelce, for never having the “birds and the bees talk” with him when he was young.