"I never got any advice on s*x" - Jason Kelce's dad Ed reveals why he skipped 'birds and the bees talk' with his sons 

While Jason Kelce and his brother Travis have often credited their parents, Ed and Donna, for their immense support throughout their football careers, there were certain things that the brothers didn't receive much help with growing up. For instance, s*x talks.

In Wednesday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Jason confronted Ed for never giving him or Travis any advice or guidance on intimacy. When the ex-NFL star asked Ed how the Kelce brothers "never had the birds and the bees talk" with him, he replied:

"No, we didn’t." [Timestamp: 47:31]

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Trending

Jason Kelce sarcastically credited the "school assistant" at the Cleveland Heights Public School for teaching him a thing or two about intimacy. However, according to Ed, he "lived without it" and assumed that his sons "can too."

In his response, the ex-Eagles center went ahead listing down teachers at school who "taught him about it" and said:

"Mr. Hoon, and Robleski, Coach Robo, taught us about it, and Coach Jones."

Before confronting Ed on his podcast, Jason Kelce made headlines for his cartoon-themed outfit for Cannes. In fact, during his appearance on the "Amazon Port" panel, the ex-NFL center gave a shout-out to his four daughters for inspiring his outfit.

Jason traveled to France to attend the event with his brother, Travis Kelce, who was spotted wearing a luxurious outfit.

Travis Kelce recalled having received special dating advice from Ed in middle school

In another segment of the aforementioned podcast, Travis Kelce recalled a special piece of advice he received from Ed. The tight end revealed approaching his father for some tips when he was trying to "get a girl" in middle school. He said:

"I remember I was trying to get a girl to figure out I was funny or cool in early middle school, sixth, seventh, eighth, maybe younger than that, and he had this funny way of [saying], 'Hey, just be her friend, just be cool with her.'" [Timestamp: 47:53]

Travis found his father's advice helpful and admitted to doing exactly what he suggested.

"I was like, 'Alright, yeah, there you go.' Just be friends with them," Travis added.

Apart from talking about his childhood memories, Travis also shared some interesting details regarding his romance with Taylor Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs star name-dropped an iconic 90's rom-com that topped his and Swift's movie bucket list, which he also looks forward to watching.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.