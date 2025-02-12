Travis Kelce’s former teammate reveals what’s holding the Chiefs TE back from retirement

After the Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 Super Bowl defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, the NFL community has buzzed with speculation about Travis Kelce's future. His former teammate, Chase Daniel, has shed light on why the star tight end might be hesitating to hang up his cleats.

Daniel shared the Chiefs' locker room with Kelce during the early days of the TE's career. He witnessed Kelce's NFL journey from the beginning, including throwing him his first preseason touchdown pass.

Speaking on "The Facility" on Wednesday, Daniel offered insights into Kelce's character.

"I know him personally," Daniel said. "I was there when he was drafted. I was actually the one who threw him his first touchdown in preseason.

"And the thing about Travis Kelce, a lot of people don't understand, on the outside, he is such a team-driven guy, very focused, very serious when it comes to football, that's what sticks out to me. And it sounds like a guy just hearing his comments that want to retire, but he's struggling with letting his team down because he is that team-first guy."

The timing of Daniel's comments aligns with Kelce's recent statements on his "New Heights" podcast on Wednesday.

Travis Kelce on the toll of Championship football

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

The physical demands of extended seasons have weighed heavily on the 35-year-old TE. On his podcast with his brother Jason, Travis Kelce acknowledged the amount of football he's played in recent years.

"I've been fortunate over the past five, six years — I've played more football than anybody," Kelce said on Wednesday, via 'Great Heights.' "It's because of the people that are in that building. The fact that we keep going to these AFC championships and these Super Bowls, that means I'm playing an extra three games more than everybody else in the entire league."

The 2024 season proved challenging for Kelce, who posted career lows of 823 receiving yards and three touchdowns. His performance in the 2025 Super Bowl was dismal. He managed just four catches for 39 yards in Kansas City's 40-22 loss.

Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt remains optimistic about Kelce's return. He noted before the Super Bowl that the team would give their star TE time to make his decision.

"I personally think he'll be back because he loves the game so much, but we're going to let him take the time he needs to make that decision and certainly hope he wants to come back," Hunt said, via ESPN.

Kelce shared on his podcast that it's going to be a decision he should be committed to.

"I think I owe it to my teammates that, if I do come back, it's going to be something that it's a wholehearted decision. Not half-a**ing it."

This means Kelce continues to weigh his options, determined to make a decision that honors both his team's needs and his well-being.

