Report: Travis Kelce’s friends fully on board with Taylor Swift, believe relationship is ‘the real deal’

The relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has become of interest to NFL and non-NFL fans. While the pair come from two different demanding industries, it seems that they have found a way to make it work. Everyone has shared their feelings about the pop superstar and two-time Super Bowl winner.

An insider close to Kelce spoke solely to People Magazine on how friends of the tight end feel about him and Swift:

"Travis' friends think this is the real deal for him. They're still a little shocked by all of it — that he's dating the Taylor Swift, but they've seen how down to earth she is with his friends and family.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“They're both really hard workers, and he acknowledges her art as hers, and he has what's his. He understands the territory their relationship comes with and like he said, isn't letting any of the hoopla impact how they're growing together.”

The insider also told People that the relationship is “growing” between the Kansas City Chiefs star and the 12-time Grammy winner. An example of the couple making it work despite their schedules was Kelce traveling to Argentina during the team's bye week to see Taylor Swift.

He also attended one of her concerts and sent a special message by Swift on-stage while there. She changed a lyric in her hit song Karma in dedication to the All-Pro tight end:

"Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me."

Based on the insider comments, it looks as though Kelce and Swift have a Love Story unlike any other.

Will Taylor Swift attend any more Chiefs games this season?

Taylor Swift at the Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs

Swift has attended four Chiefs games this season and could attend even more as her Eras Tour is on a break. According to US Weekly, she left Brazil and is now in Kansas City with Kelce. The Wildest Dreams singer last attended a Chiefs game in October when the team faced the Los Angeles Chargers.

Expand Tweet

There have been reports that Kelce and Swift plan to spend as much time together during the Christmas season. The tour restarts Feb. 4, 2024, in Toyko so there's a chance fans could see her at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City has three home games left this season, including on Christmas Day against the Las Vegas Raiders.