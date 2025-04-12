Travis Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift takes legal action against Kanye West over "sexual harassment" claims: Report

Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, has decided to take legal action against Kanye West after he made accusations against her. Taking to X, Kanye posted shocking claims about Swift's personal life, involving other celebrities like Harry Styles and Justin Bieber.

"Justin Bieber and Harry Styles f***ed Taylor Swift from both sides and didn’t call me," one of his now-deleted tweets read.

In another tweet, he said:

“I can’t hold water. ON EVEYTHIIING THIS TWEET IS ONE THOUSAND PERCENT TRUE."

A third tweet read:

“I KNOW TAYLOR LIKE HOW THE F### HE KNOW THAT."

He also added:

“IM MAD I HAVENT F&*ked TAYLOR SWIFT … YET.”

Swift, upset by these harmful claims, responded quickly with a cease-and-desist order.

"This time, he has gone too far. His claims are not just false they are defamatory," an insider told Daily Mail.

The source added:

"This isn't just [West] gossiping. This is [West] sexually harassing a woman, defaming her, and intending to cause harm to her and to her career."

Kanye West claims Travis Kelce's GF Taylor Swift stopped him from performing at the Super Bowl

Kanye West also blamed Taylor Swift for not being invited to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), which he later deleted, Kanye mentioned three reasons he believes he’s been kept off the NFL’s biggest stage.

Firstly, his comment about President George W. Bush during Hurricane Katrina, wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat during Donald Trump’s presidency, and what he called the “Taylor Swift moment.”

“How it feel to be the best living and blocked from the main stage because of being ahead of my time,” he added.

Kanye and Taylor have had a rocky history.

These new attacks have revived their old feud, which started 16 years ago at the MTV Video Music Awards.

After the VMA incident, Kanye released a song in 2016 claiming he “made Taylor famous,” which caused more drama. Taylor later said these public fights affected her deeply and made her withdraw from people.

As reported by Daily Mail, Travis Kelce is upset and wants to go "man-to-man" with rapper Kanye West after the rapper's recent comments on Swift.

