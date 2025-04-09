Kanye West reignites feud against Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift over Super Bowl halftime rejections

Kanye West has undoubtedly been one of the biggest global music sensations of all time, but despite that, he hasn't been asked to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show even once. West has been well aware of the reasons behind not getting considered for the most celebrated music event of the NFL.

On Monday, Kanye West shared a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), listing three major reasons for never receiving an offer to perform at Super Bowl Halftime. Taylor Swift was one of the reasons he listed out, and elaborating on the same, West wrote:

“I never was allowed to do the Super Bowl because of three moments. George Bush don’t care about Black people. The Taylor Swift movement moment. Wearing a MAGA hat. How it feel to be the best living and blocked from the main stage because of being ahead of my time. (And I mean all of this before I went full Naz of course)"

Kanye West never got the chance to make a solo performance at the Super Bowl Halftime show. However, the rapper did perform with Rihanna in 2015, during her pre-Super Bowl gig. But considering how controversial West is, fans find it hard to believe that West would get a chance at the Super Bowl Halftime show in the near future.

Taylor Swift doesn't want Travis Kelce to get dragged in bff Blake Lively's controversy

Even though Blake Lively has been best friends with Taylor Swift for the longest time, the Blank Space singer wants no part in the Hollywood star's ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni. This has also been the primary reason why Swift and Travis Kelce have maintained a low profile throughout the offseason.

The US Weekly released a report last week, which revealed Taylor Swift's opinion on Blake Lively's controversy. Talking about how Swift doesn't want Kelce or herself to be dragged into the legal drama, an unnamed source reported:

“All the stuff going on with Blake is another reason Taylor and Travis want to keep to themselves. The last thing Taylor wants is to be dragged into a controversy when she’s trying to destress."

As for Travis Kelce, according to a recent report, the tight end has been "eager" to start a family with Taylor Swift. The Chiefs' tight end's excitement to get married got raised following his brother Jason Kelce's 4th daughter.

