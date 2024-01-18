Travis Kelce's hairstylist shares sneak peek of Chiefs star's new cut ahead of AFC Divisional Round clash vs Josh Allen's Bills

Travis Kelce likely subscribes to the old sports saying that one should "look good, feel good, play good" as he has chosen the closing days before a winner-take-all showdown against Josh Allen's Bills to get a clean haircut.

His hairstylist, Patrick Regan, posted shots of the cut in action in a tease for the upcoming showdown against Allen. Here's a look at the clean hairdo:

Travis Kelce's haircut - Courtesy of Patrick Regan on Instagram

Travis Kelce continues pursuit of first 100-yard performance since before Halloween

Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs v New England Patriots

The NFL, by definition, is the toughest place to play football in the country. Simply finding a role with any team is a massive accomplishment. That said, Kelce is likely hoping that a fresh cut can boost his chances of crossing the 100-yard mark against the Chiefs' biggest rival since Tom Brady's retirement.

While Kelce has had good performances at times this year, the tight end hasn't been able to break a game open since he had 12 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown on October 22nd against the Los Angeles Chargers.

It would be the first playoff opportunity for the Chiefs to play in front of a conventionally televised audience. Last week's game against the Dolphins was hidden behind a stream-only paywall and this week's game can be seen by conventional means.

Travis Kelce teeters on becoming last of two brothers with potentially impending retirement

Travis Kelce at Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

The Kelce Brothers had a spotlight as bright as the sun trained on them, but the moment was fleeting as reports have broken this week that Jason Kelce will be hanging it up. The Eagles center hasn't exactly confirmed the reports but did indicate that an announcement could be coming.

Here's how he addressed the rumors on the "New Heights" podcast earlier this week, per NBC News:

"It's just something that I think when it’s time to officially announce what’s happening in the future, it’ll be done at in a way that’s definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me and what has led to the career I've had."