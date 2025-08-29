Travis Kelce’s mom Donna kept ‘photos, notes and flowers’ saved from Chiefs TE’s engagement with Taylor Swift as memento: Report

Travis Kelce’s engagement with Taylor Swift was a special event for her mother, Donna, and she made sure to preserve memories from that day with her. On Thursday, an unnamed source told PEOPLE that Donna has saved little mementos from Kelce and Swift’s engagement.

While Donna wasn’t present when Kelce proposed to Swift, she didn’t miss out on collecting souvenirs such as pictures and notes from the couple’s special day. According to a source, the tight end’s mom even saved flowers from the decorations he arranged for the “Blank Space” singer on engagement day.

“Donna is already saving little things from this time like photos, notes, and flowers,” a source told PEOPLE. “She is very sentimental about it. She wants to remember every detail, so she has been holding onto mementos from their first days as an engaged couple.”

Travis Kelce was reportedly preparing for the proposal for a long time. During an appearance on “The Jimmy & Nath Show with Emma” on Tuesday, Kelce's father Ed claimed that he showed him the ring a “while ago,” somewhere around “early July,” with the possibility of him purchasing it sometime before that.

"[Travis] was ready but looking,” Ed said. “He had a lot going on this year, all through the months of June and July. He had a day off from camp, and I sent him a text, Just go ahead, get a plane, fly wherever she is, and get this done. He just laughed it off.”

Travis Kelce was initially ‘pretty nervous’ about proposing to Taylor Swift

Just like most typical boyfriends, Travis Kelce battled nervousness as he proceeded with his plans to propose to Taylor Swift. According to a report from PEOPLE from earlier this week, Kelce was quite nervous about the “All Too Well” singer’s reaction to the diamond ring and whether or not she would like it.

"He was nervous if she'd like it," the source told PEOPLE. "He was pretty nervous about the whole proposal, but so excited. He's very happy everyone knows now. It was a big secret to keep quiet."

However, as seen in the pictures posted by the couple, the proposal turned out to be great.

“It was beautiful, yet simple and in a way also casual,” according to the same source.

Shortly after the couple announced their engagement, Ed Kelce revealed the backstory of getting to know about this news.

