Travis Kelce’s mom Donna reveals details on Chiefs TE’s special prep for 2025 NFL season

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is entering his 13th NFL campaign leaner, quicker and according to his mother, more determined to return to the Super Bowl.
The three-time champion spent the summer working in Fort Lauderdale with longtime speed and agility coach Tony Villani. He trained Kelce for the NFL combine more than a decade ago.
Kelce had shifted his offseason base to Los Angeles in recent years but returned to Florida after a disappointing end to the 2024 season when Kansas City fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in the championship game.
He told reporters in May that he dropped about 25 pounds this offseason. His mother, Donna Kelce, said the change is already noticeable.
"This is going to be, I think, a different year for him," Donna said to PEOPLE on Tuesday.
"He really hunkered down and did a lot of training in the off-season. He's faster now than he's been in the last four years. He's really slimmed down a little bit and it just makes it easier than carrying all that load, like running and stuff like that"
Travis Kelce’s 2024 numbers: 97 receptions for 823 yards marked a statistical dip. He still set a franchise record and climbed past Jerry Rice for most career catches in both the Super Bowl and postseason.
The eight-time Pro Bowler has played in five Super Bowls and remains a focal point in Kansas City’s offense alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Donna Kelce expresses confidence in Travis Kelce's championship aspirations
Donna Kelce expressed optimism about the Chiefs' prospects for the 2025 season. She emphasized Travis Kelce's motivation to return to football's biggest stage after last season's setback.
"He loves football so much. It is going to take him kicking and screaming off of the field. I know that he wants to get back to the Super Bowl desperately. So does everybody else on the Chiefs. I know that's what they're thinking mentally and I'm hoping that it works out for them," Donna said.
The Chiefs will test their new-look offense when they open the 2025 season at home against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 5.
The goal remains simple for Travis Kelce: get back to the NFL’s biggest stage and this time, finish the job.
