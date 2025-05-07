Travis Kelce’s mom Donna reveals shocking story from Chiefs TE's childhood that nearly triggered official intervention

Jason and Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, was their guest on Wednesday's episode of their "New Heights" podcast. In honor of Mother's Day, the brothers spoke to their mother about different topics, including their childhood shenanigans.
Donna revealed a story about when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end got her into a tricky situation in preschool. The mom of two shared that Travis liked to "embellish" stories, and after a chip clip left a mark on his neck, he pointed the finger at his father. With Ed Kelce out of town, Donna was left to defend them and convince the preschool teachers that Travis wasn't being harmed at home.
"You used to run around the house with this towel over you and these in this chip clip," Donna said (41:27). "And so the chip clip, you know, cut your neck right there. And so we went into preschool and you told everybody that they asked you how that happened. And you told everyone that it was your father and that he cut you with a knife. So I said, well, wait a minute. He's not home. He's at work and he's in Mexico right now. So they looked at me like it's me. You're protecting me. And it was me that cut him with a knife. So I had a lot of explaining to do."
The three-time Super Bowl champion joked about how his father would have handled the situation.
"No, you would never do that," Travis said. "Ed would threaten me. He'd put the knife to my neck and then be like, you want me to do, I'm just kidding. He would never."
"So you just love to embellish things and you love to tell stories," Donna said.
Donna added that Jason and Travis were energetic and loved being the center of attention.
Jason Kelce advised Travis Kelce to refrain from calling Donna Kelce 'mommy'
On Tuesday, the official Instagram account of the "New Heights" podcast released a short video preview of the latest episode. In the clip, Travis Kelce announced that their mother, Donna Kelce, would be a guest, referring to her as "mommy."
"We're getting Mama Kelce on the show," Travis said. "Haven't had Mama Kelce on in a while so you guys will get caught up with how mommy's doing."
Jason Kelce told his younger brother it was time to retire that term.
"Travis, you're a grown man, stop calling mom 'mommy,' stop that right now," Jason said.
As the clip continued, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end joked that he would never stop calling Donna Kelce "mommy."
