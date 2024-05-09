Donna Kelce, the mother of Jason and Travis Kelce, has become one of the most notable faces in the NFL. The mother of two NFL sons was a guest on this week's episode of "The Martha Stewart Podcast" ahead of Mother's Day this weekend.

Stewart asked Donna to give three characteristics that best describe Travis Kelce. Donna talked about the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his love for fashion. She added that his choice of clothing goes along with his need to be the center of attention at all times.

Martha Stewart: "And three qualities that describe the younger son Travis."

Donna: "He's a fashionista. He very important for image and what he looks like, but not so much to be perfect. It's more to get to put a smile on people's faces at times. I mean, he'll dress the way he needs to, but most of the time he's doing it to make people laugh or to talk.

"And he loves being at the center of attention, which we all know that. And he's very very generous good heart. Yes."

Donna shared that although everyone sees the goofy 'life of the party' that Travis Kelce is, he also has a kind and generous heart.

Travis Kelce's mom, Donna, shares qualities that he and Taylor Swift share

While hosting Donna Kelce on her podcast, Martha Stewart revealed that she was asked not to mention Taylor Swift during their interview. The cooking professional and television personality just couldn't help but mention the Grammy award winner and Travis Kelce's relationship.

Stewart said that she just wanted to tell Donna how much she admired her and Swift's relationship in the stadium suites during Kansas City Chiefs games.

"I know I was begged not to mention Taylor Swift, but I just want to say, you always look so great with her in the box when she was at the games with you," Stewart said. "And she's lovely. So good luck with that because that is some situation."

Donna Kelce then shared some qualities that the tight end and pop superstar share.

“Well, you know, you never know. Time will tell, but I know that they're both friendly. They're both generous. They're both loving. They're both caring individuals,” she said.

Donna Kelce kept other details about her son's relationship, but she did tell Stewart that she is a big fan of Taylor Swift's new album, "The Tortured Poet's Department."

