Travis Kelce's mother Donna takes action against impersonator as Chiefs TE's baby rumors with Taylor Swift swirl

Talk of a baby on the way for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift spread quickly online. On April 5, Donna posted a video of Travis smiling while talking to his newborn niece, Finnley, on FaceTime. She wrote “Sweetest” as the caption of the post.

Fans quickly got excited.

One fan commented, “Travis’ baby voice gets me every time,” and a Facebook account using Donna’s name “liked” it.

Source: (Via Facebook/ @donnakelce)

Without verifying, it made people wonder whether she hinting that Taylor and Travis were expecting a baby?

But the truth is, the account wasn’t really Donna’s. On April 14, she stepped in to clear the air on Facebook.

In a post, she wrote:

"There is a post with my name on it and it’s not me. Just wanted to let everybody know to go out there and unfriend this person. She’s pretending to be me and it has a profile picture of me with my finger up to my lips, and a picture of me and my brother and sister-in-law. I have reported her and hopefully Facebook will take this down immediately."

She also explained how to find her real account.

“The profile that is really me has a blue checkmark by my name,” she added.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are maintaining low profile

After a busy few months filled with NFL games for Travis Kelce and Eras Tour concerts for Taylor Swift, the couple is stepping away from the spotlight to enjoy some peace. So much so that they even skipped Coachella 2025.

People Magazine has recently reported sightings of them in Montana and Utah.

Coming to Instagram, Swift also went for a 100-day hiatus, only to return to show support for her close friend Selena Gomez’s new song.

Additionally, Swift also liked Kelce's sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce's IG Post, which announced the birth of her fourth baby, Finnley, with Jason Kelce.

