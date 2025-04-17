Travis Kelce’s nostalgic “American Pie” memory lines up with Taylor Swift’s romantic nod in her song

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce recently tweeted a childhood memory of him watching the R-rated comedy film "American Pie." This throwback complements a line from Taylor Swift's song "So High School."

Kelce and Swift have been together since summer 2023. Swift dropped "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology" album in April 2024, which features several songs believed to be about her relationship with the football player.

On Wednesday's episode of his "New Heights" podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce, Travis reminisced about the first R-rated films they watched as children.

"The one I remember watching that I didn't even realize was rated R was 'American Pie,' and that was when we were, like, 10," Travis said. "I feel like I had to have watched a couple before that. I was just f–king going to the movies. I forget how I got in. I might have been there with someone else's parents."

NFL: AFC Championship-Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

Swift's "So High School" includes the line "I'm watching 'American Pie' with you on a Saturday night," which many fans immediately connected to Travis' podcast story. Although Travis didn't mention Swift's song during the podcast conversation with his brother, Swifties quickly picked up on the apparent connection.

Travis Kelce and Swift are enjoying time off the spotlight

NFL: AFC Championship-Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

While neither Travis Kelce nor Taylor Swift has publicly discussed all the specific references in her songs, the Chiefs TE revealed his favorite track from her latest album.

When Kelce revealed to People in May 2024 that "So High School" is his favorite song off his girlfriend's latest album, he admitted to being "a little biased." This comment further strengthened fans' beliefs about the personal connections between Swift's lyrics and their relationship.

The couple has been enjoying time together away from their demanding careers.

"They have been traveling nonstop and very much enjoy it," an insider said via People. " ... It's a special time for them."

According to reports, they vacationed in Montana after the NFL season and were also in Park City, Utah, in March, as well as dining in New York City on March 14.

The "American Pie" connection is just one of several apparent nods to Kelce in Swift's music. Her song also includes the line "You know how to ball, I know Aristotle," seemingly referencing his football career. Additionally, she asks whether the person she's singing about is going to "marry, kiss or kill" her. This is an apparent reference to a 2016 viral video where Kelce played "Kiss, Marry, Kill" and chose to kiss Swift, marry Katy Perry and kill Ariana Grande.

