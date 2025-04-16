When Travis Kelce pulled Taylor Swift from Super Bowl celebration: "Let’s get the f*** out of here"

Kansas City Chiefs star player Travis Kelce and pop icon Taylor Swift have shied away from the spotlight for a few weeks after the Chiefs's Super Bowl 2025 loss in February. A source close to Kelce revealed that he wants to remain protective of his relationship by keeping it away from the spotlight. But this isn’t the first time the tight end has displayed overtly protective behavior towards his girlfriend.

An old video has resurfaced on X (formerly Twitter) where the tight end dragged the "You Belong With Me" hitmaker out of the ground after their victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

In the clip, uploaded by a fan, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are surrounded by the fans and reporters when Kelce says,

“Let's get the f**k out of here.”

Travis Kelce has displayed the traits of a protective boyfriend around Taylor Swift. In 2024, the couple were spotted partying together at Gucci’s annual event after Oscar’s party on the patio. A source close told the Outlet:

“He was protective of her and she was delightful and glowing — they seemed very happy together and loving the night,”

Later, Kelce admitted to behaving differently around her during an episode with his brother Jason on the "New Heights" podcast. He said,

“I feel like whenever I'm on a date, I'm always having the sense that I'm a man in the situation. I'm protective, yeah, for sure. You always have to have that feeling or self-awareness, I guess.”

Another source told Entertainment Tonight that Travis Kelce even asked Taylor Swift’s security to step aside as he’d take it from there. Kelce may have to protect his girlfriend after rapper Kanye West violated Swift’s boundaries through outrageous posts on X (formerly Twitter).

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce take actions against Kanye West

Just when fans thought Taylor Swift and Kanye West’s beef had settled for good, the rapper has given it a fresh leash after his recent tweets on the ‘All Too Well’ singer. He tweeted,

“IM MAD I HAVENT F***ED TAYLOR SWIFT … YET.”

In another tweet, he alleged Swift to be involved with two pop stars: Justin Bieber and Harry Styles. West explicitly commented about Taylor Swift in his song ‘Famous,’ which she later denied consenting.

The Daily Mail reported that Swift has filed a legal suit against West this time, and her boyfriend - Travis Kelce - supports her action.

