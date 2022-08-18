Travis Kelce sends a clear warning to NFL teams regarding Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has sent a warning to those who think Patrick Mahomes is due for a down year without Tyreek Hill.

The Chiefs traded away Hill to the Miami Dolphins in a blockbuster deal months ago. Many feel that the Chiefs offense, particularly Mahomes, will struggle without the blistering, quick deep threat that is Tyreek Hill.

For Kelce, though, the 32-year-old thinks that his quarterback always finds ways to improve his game. He cites this as the main reason why Mahomes continues to be one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

"What Pat's able to do is keep developing. He keeps finding ways to get better as a quarterback. And that, by far, is what's made this offense take off and go into more of a passing offense than what we've had in the past."

With Hill no longer a key member of the offense, Kansas City will look a little different at receiver in 2022. The likes of Juju Smith-Schuster, rookie Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justyn Ross and the 32-year-old tight end himself will be tasked with picking up the slack.

Hill was first on the team for receptions last season, with 111 and Kelce was second on the list with 92.

What can we expect for Kelce and the Chiefs this season?

Much of the same from last year, really. However, one big difference is that the Chiefs will have a serious battle on their hands just to win the division. Kansas City won the AFC West last season with a 12-5 record, with the Las Vegas Raiders coming second with a 10-7 record.

All of the Chiefs' division rivals have strengthened considerably this offseason, so it will likely come down to division games to determine the winner. For Kelce, he is in the midst of six consecutive seasons of 1,000+ receiving yards and will be odds on to make it seven in 2022.

Without Hill, the experienced tight end will likely be an even bigger focal point of the Chiefs offense for their 2022-23 campaign. Can Mahomes and company win the division and make another deep run in the playoffs this season?

