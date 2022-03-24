"It doesn't do a whole lot"- NFL analyst boldly states Tyreek Hill won't make the Dolphins contenders

The news of Tyreek Hill being traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins spread like wildfire late yesterday morning.

The receiver, affectionately known as "the cheetah" for his blazing speed, has been the catalyst for an explosive offense spearheaded by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid.

But what about the effects of the trade from the Miami Dolphins perspective?

ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson (and co-host of the show Keyshawn, JWill, and Max) had this to say about the effect (or lack thereof) that Hill will have with the Miami Dolphins:

"It gives them another speed threat, but in terms of moving the needle for me, it doesn't do a whole lot. I don't think so. He's got the money, so it's good for him. I'm happy he got paid. He should get paid, but in terms of the team, I don't think it makes them anywhere near the Buffalo Bills or the New England Patriots."

Keyshawn Johnson is of the belief that Tyreek Hill won't move the needle much in terms of making the Miami Dolphins more formidable within the AFC East. He argues the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets remain superior teams.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Tyreek Hill is one of four players since 1970 with at least six TD catches in each of his first six NFL seasons, per ESPN’s @EpKap . The others are Randy Moss, Larry Fitzgerald and Marvin Harrison. Tyreek Hill is one of four players since 1970 with at least six TD catches in each of his first six NFL seasons, per ESPN’s @EpKap. The others are Randy Moss, Larry Fitzgerald and Marvin Harrison.

The Dolphins traded five draft picks, including a first-round draft pick in next month's NFL Draft, to acquire the services of arguably the most explosive player of his generation.

Hill's contract extension from Miami is for four years at $120 million, which essentially makes him the highest paid receiver in the league.

Will the Kansas City Chiefs still win the division without Tyreek Hill?

Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos

With Andy Reid as head coach and Patrick Mahomes as the quarterback, the Kansas City Chiefs will always have a chance to win the Super Bowl.

But the loss of Tyreek Hill and the recent additions of players in the AFC West will make it that much harder next season. The All-Pro receiver's speed made opposing defenses play two safeties deep in the secondary.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter How Tyreek Hill will look this season: How Tyreek Hill will look this season: https://t.co/9nOScWgloF

This type of coverage opened up lanes for All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce and others to run freely across the middle of the field and near the line of scrimmage. Teams will now be able to add an extra defender to the box to either rush Mahomes or place the extra defender in coverage.

The additions of Russell Wilson, Randy Gregory, Chandler Jones, Davante Adams, Khalil Mack and J.C. Jones to the AFC West will make it a tough task for the Chiefs to win the division.

It wouldn't be a surprise if the Chiefs win the AFC West next season. It also wouldn't be a surprise if they lose out on the division crown to a rival as well.

Edited by Adam Dickson