Travis Kelce sends strong message to Kadarius Toney after WR’s controversial comments on IG story

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney has had a tough campaign. The wide receiver played only 13 games this season and hasn't played in any of the three playoff games so far.

The Chiefs had Toney on the injury report for the AFC championship game with hip/personal designation. However, the wide receiver said the team was lying about his status.

In the Instagram live before the Chiefs' game against the Baltimore Ravens, Toney said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm not hurt. Suck my d**k. It goes from hip to ankle to this to that."

It was reported that before the AFC championship game, Kadarius Toney's girlfriend gave birth to their daughter. After the wideout's comments on social media, many expected him not to play in the Super Bowl. However, that isn't the case, as he practiced yesterday and is trending toward playing against the San Francisco 49ers.

Moreover, Travis Kelce recently spoke about Toney and offered words of encouragement. As per Jordan Foote, the Chiefs tight end said:

"What's real is what happens in this building and how we can channel that. I just wanted him to make sure he knew we're all still behind him and ready to go get this Super Bowl."

Despite their struggles during the regular season, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Andy Reid never lost faith in their teammates. It helped them with Marquez Valdes-Scantling's brilliant performances in the postseason so far. Hopefully, Kadarius Toney will be able to redeem himself against the 49ers in Las Vegas.

Expand Tweet

Kadarius Toney made a big play in last year's Super Bowl

Kadarius Toney: Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in last year's Super Bowl. Kadarius Toney had a terrific game and made a huge play that set up his team's win.

Toney returned a punt for 65 yards (Super Bowl record), which set up a short field for his team to take the lead. Moreover, he also scored a touchdown when he caught a five-yard pass from Mahomes.

As mentioned above, this season hasn't been great for Toney so far. Regardless of that, he can still make an impact for his team next week. It is expected that he will have punt returning duties in the Super Bowl, and it will be intriguing to see if he can pull off another magical Super Bowl moment.