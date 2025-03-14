Travis Kelce shares candid reaction to "young" Taylor Swift’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ cameo

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce showed his familiarity with girlfriend Taylor Swift's early past on a recent podcast guest stint. Kelce has been dating the pop star since 2023.

The football player hosted actor and comedian Jason Sudeikis as his guest on Friday on his "New Heights" podcast with brother Jason Kelce.

Speaking on the podcast, Sudeikis named "Potato Chip" among his favorite "Saturday Night Live" sketches. It was initially planned for Swift's 2009 hosting gig.

"We did a sketch called Potato Chip," Sudeikis said. "That very first time we did was with Taylor [Swift] when she hosted. But it didn't make it."

Travis then has a rapid response to the early days of his girlfriend on television.

"Great! A young Taylor too," Travis said.

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty

Although the sketch with Swift never aired during the 2009 hosting gig by Swift, Sudeikis shared that it finally did in 2013 with Blake Lively, one of Swift's closest friends. Swift and Travis have hosted the legendary NBC sketch comedy show. Travis took up the challenge after helping his team win the 2023 Super Bowl.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's recent activities spark rumors of couple staying together

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

According to AOL.com, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been out of the limelight since the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss. However, their recent activities have sparked rumors on social media of the two staying together. The couple was spotted walking wearing a "Tribeca" hat while Kelce was recording a podcast in New York, where Swift has a penthouse valued at $50 million.

In July 2023, Kelce expressed disappointment at not meeting Swift while attending her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City.

"If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it," Travis said on his 'New Heights' podcast.

Swift later described Travis's public display as "metal as hell" in her TIME magazine cover story.

"We started hanging out right after that," Swift said. "So, we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other."

The pair will be seen soon at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 17, as Swift has been nominated for 10 awards.

