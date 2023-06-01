Travis Kelce knows more than almost anyone what it's like to defend one's home turf. After a losing skid against Joe Burrow, Bengals fans began to refer to Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs, as Burrowhead, which went down in flames this past winter as the Bengals fell to the Chiefs.

Earlier this week on the New Heights Podcast, Jason Kelce brought up the throwdown in the midwest but Travis wasn't having any of it. The conversation originally centered around where DeAndre Hopkins might not want to play. Jason tried to be tounge in cheek with it:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think we're thinking the same one because maybe he's got a whole stadium named after him, so he's shocked that he's not on the list."

After he said that it was Joe Burrow, Travis put it together and immediately rejected his brother's joke before quickly moving on with another point:

"What? Oh, 'Burrowhead.' You're such a f****** loser. You're such a loser. You're such a dweeb."

New Heights @newheightshow



NEW EPISODE OUT NOW:



@JasonKelce @tkelce Jason and Trav were more surprised by the QBs DeAndre Hopkins left OFF his list 🧐NEW EPISODE OUT NOW: youtu.be/JL8Av1PQvEE Jason and Trav were more surprised by the QBs DeAndre Hopkins left OFF his list 🧐NEW EPISODE OUT NOW: youtu.be/JL8Av1PQvEE@JasonKelce @tkelce https://t.co/t0ku9c9vna

Travis Kelce continues to dominate in twilight of career

Travis Kelce at 2023 NFL Draft - Round 1

On the plus side of 30, most players not playing quarterback start to get knicked or otherwise take a step back. Travis Kelce is accelerating. Aside from his opening three years, he's earned at least 1,000 yards in every season in his career. Heading into 2023, he is currently on a streak of seven straight seasons of at least 1,000 yards.

He will be 34 during the 2023 NFL season, but the tight end doesn't show any signs of slowing down. In 2022, his 12 touchdowns were the most he's recorded in a single season and his 1,338 yards were the second-most of his career. His 110 receptions were also the most of his career.

While he's continued to take the load to cover up Tyreek Hill's absence, fans worry he might be stumbling into what befalls bell cow running backs. After so many touches and tackles, the body can only wear down. Will his 34-year-old frame hold up for another season?

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit the New Heights Podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes