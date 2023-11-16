Travis Kelce and his older brother Jason debuted their newest Christmas single earlier this week. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end joined Jason and other Philadelphia Eagles players in their annual holiday album.

The brothers sang a parody of the song "A Fairytale of New York," which they renamed "A Fairytale of Philadelphia." A video of the Chiefs tight end recording the song circulated on social media this week.

Many NFL fans believe Taylor Swift is behind the Chiefs' tight end's new role as a recording artist. For months, the tight end's fresh connection with the singer has made headlines. Some believe she encouraged him to sing or even assisted him in preparing to do so.

Below are some of the comments on X about the Kelce brother's Christmas song:

Travis Kelce’s old tweets resurfaced on social media

As Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship continues to evolve, Swifties are trying to learn even more about the tight end. This research into his life has led fans to his tweets from 2011. To say these fans dug deep is quite an understatement.

Some of his tweets from high school and college are a bit silly, and one even details his amazement at a squirrel eating bread. Others could be a bit more problematic while talking about cheerleader's appearances.

Taylor Swift's parents are set to meet Travis Kelce's parents

Travis Kelce has met Taylor Swift's parents and attended her concerts on "The Eras Tour." Swift has made several appearances at the Kansas City Chiefs games, rooting for the tight end. She even spent time with both of his parents in the suite at Arrowhead Stadium. So, what's next for the couple and their relationship?

Taylor Swift will be in attendance with her parents when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles next week. The Kelce's will also be in attendance to see both of their sons compete.