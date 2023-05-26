On January 29 this year, something strange happened during the NFC Championship Game. Brock Purdy, the San Francisco 49ers' "Mr. Irrelevant" had been activated after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, injured his arm against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 49ers subbed out Purdy for Josh Johnson, only for Johnson to sustain a concussion, forcing them to return Purdy to the field. They would eventually lose the game.

At the recently concluded spring meetings, the NFL revived a bylaw allowing teams to activate a third quarterback without exhausting a roster spot, in other words, an "emergency quarterback". The provision had been in effect from 1991-2010 until the league decided on an increased hard roster limit of 53 players.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, one particular player does not like this rule change - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Speaking on his and brother Jason's podcast 'New Heights', he said:

“This is such bullsh*t. They're basically saying if San Fran had a third quarterback, they would have went to the Super Bowl. That's what this means.”

How did Travis Kelce react to other 2023 rule changes?

The emergency quarterback provision is not the only rule change Kelce has spoken out against. The NFL also changed the kickoff/touchback rules so that fair catches occur at the 25-yard line, rather than the 20.

The league has claimed that it will lower return rates and, by extension, concussion rates, making the game safer.

However, special teamers players have vocally opposed the change, saying that it will make the game more boring, and Kelce concurred with them:

“I think this is absolutely stupid. "I don't think this is making the game safer. I think it's making it more boring. And taking a lot of excitement out of the games opening play. This is wack."

Jason also agreed:

“We’re just getting closer and closer to removing special teams. We’re just going to have guys, ‘Hey, I’m going to run 80 yards for no reason and then we’re going to start the drive!'”

However, one rule change they do like is flex scheduling for Thursday Night Football. Despite widespread condemnation from players and fans alike, the Kelces are actually fans of it, especially as it gives them more rest than usual (10-11 days, as opposed to the usual 7-8), possibly prolonging their careers in the long run.

Poll : 0 votes