What is the NFL's new Touchback rule? All you need to know about kickoff rule change ahead of the 2023 season

The NFL has implemented a new rule that enforces a touchback for all kickoffs fair caught behind the 25-yard line, initially for a one-year trial period. This rule adjustment is expected to significantly reduce the number of kickoffs that are returned, which is already a rare occurrence in the game.
All fair receptions and touchbacks on kickoffs will be required to come out to the 25-yard line under the rule. The ball would be pushed up to the 25-yard line if a returner fair caught it anywhere between the goal line and the 24-yard line.
Kickoffs have undergone various modifications over the years, including restrictions on blocking, changes to running starts, fair catch rules, and more. The latest adjustment may potentially have a significant impact on the future of kickoffs in the game.
It is important to note that the rule change has only been implemented for the 2023 season, as stated in the proposal itself. This suggests that it may be more of a test measure to evaluate the league's response and its impact.
What is the significance of the rule change?
The NFL claims that rewarding fair catches will lower kickoff return rates to 31% in 2023 from 38% last season and cut concussion rates on the most hazardous play in professional football by 15%.
While the rule change aims to reduce the frequency of severe collisions, it also diminishes the value of competent special teams players on both sides of the ball. The adjustment may raise questions about the appropriate compensation for these players, as their on-field value, as determined by theNFL, has now decreased by 7%.
Despite fierce opposition from players as well as coaches from throughout the league, who said the change in the rules would lead to more unpleasant plays with squibs and kicks from corners that would make fair receptions impractical, the idea was approved.
For now, kickoffs may become more of a ceremonial aspect of the game rather than a significant strategic play.