Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was penalized for taunting while scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9. There was a massive outburst on social media regarding the call as fans felt the league was continuing to fine players for absurd reasons.

Travis Kelce recently spoke about Allen's incident and was furious with what happened in Cincinnati. On his podcast, he labeled the call as 'bogus' and took the side of the Bills star.

Here's what Kelce said on the New Heights Podcast as per Heavy Sports:

“One of the weakest taunting calls you’ve ever seen? Probably... I’m not sure if I’ve seen too many of them… I think it’s bogus. I’m on Josh’s team on this. This is bulls**t.”

The Buffalo Bills lost the game 24-18 and there were many other incidents as well in Week 9 that brought criticism over the officials. Apart from that, several players have been fined this season for strange reasons and it is taking the fun out of the game.

Whether the league will take some action to limit unnecessary penalties on players remains to be seen, but if they don't, fans will continue to call them out on social media.

Josh Allen and the Bills are in a tough spot

Josh Allen: Buffalo Bills v Cincinnati Bengals

With the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Bills are now 5-3 and are out of the playoff picture in AFC. They will face the Denver Broncos in Week 10 and it will be a must-win game for them.

Josh Allen hasn't played his best football consistently this season and the lack of creativity on offense is hurting the franchise. If they miss out on the playoffs then some tough decisions will be made and several people could lose their job. As a result, Sean McDermott and the rest of the coaching staff need to do a better job to maximize their quarterback's abilities.

Injuries to Matt Milano and Tre'Davious White have really hurt the team but good teams overcome adversities regularly. It will be intriguing to see if the Bills are able to turn around their season.