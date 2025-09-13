  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “Travis Kelce should be suspended”: NFL fans react as Xavier Worthy injury update deals huge blow to Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs ahead of Eagles clash

“Travis Kelce should be suspended”: NFL fans react as Xavier Worthy injury update deals huge blow to Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs ahead of Eagles clash

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 13, 2025 18:52 GMT
&ldquo;Travis Kelce should be suspended&rdquo;: NFL fans react as Xavier Worthy injury update deals huge blow to Patrick Mahomes
“Travis Kelce should be suspended”: NFL fans react as Xavier Worthy injury update deals huge blow to Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs ahead of Eagles clash

NFL reporter Ian Rapoport says Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy won’t play in Sunday's game because of a shoulder injury. That is a big loss for the Chiefs, especially with a huge game coming up.

Ad

This Sunday, the Chiefs face the Eagles in one of the biggest early-season games. It’s a rematch of last year’s Super Bowl, where the Eagles beat the Chiefs 40-22.

NFL fans are already talking about it online.

"Travis Kelce should be suspended," one fan wrote.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Another fan commented:

"Big blow for Mahomes, Worthy was becoming a real weapon in that offense."

A third fan wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Only people expecting him to play are delusional fantasy players."

More NFL fans joined in with their opinions.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Xavier Worthy was expected to bring speed and energy to the offense, especially with his deep-threat potential. Thus, his absence is a tough blow for the Chiefs.

During the Chiefs’ season opener against the LA Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil, Travis Kelce accidentally collided with Worthy. It caused a shoulder injury that forced Worthy out of the game. On the third play of the game, Kelce and Worthy were both running crossing routes. They ran into each other, and Worthy took the worst of it.

Ad

Later, it was confirmed that Worthy dislocated his shoulder.

Travis Kelce took full blame for Xavier Worthy's injury

On Wednesday's episode of "New Heights podcast," Travis Kelce spoke about Xavier Worthy's dislocated shoulder, saying:

I owe my guy big time, man. X knows it. I felt like s**t. I could barely even f***ing play the rest of that first half, but we geared it up once I found out that he was in better spirits than I imagined at halftime.”
Ad

He admitted he was not mentally locked in during that first drive and blamed himself for the miscommunication. Kelce said:

“I just gotta be better, man. I’m 13 years in the league. There’s no excuse for me running into my own guys like that.”

Coach Andy Reid confirmed Worthy is rehabbing and won’t need surgery, but there’s no clear timeline for his return.

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications