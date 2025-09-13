“Travis Kelce should be suspended”: NFL fans react as Xavier Worthy injury update deals huge blow to Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs ahead of Eagles clash

NFL reporter Ian Rapoport says Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy won’t play in Sunday's game because of a shoulder injury. That is a big loss for the Chiefs, especially with a huge game coming up.This Sunday, the Chiefs face the Eagles in one of the biggest early-season games. It’s a rematch of last year’s Super Bowl, where the Eagles beat the Chiefs 40-22.NFL fans are already talking about it online.&quot;Travis Kelce should be suspended,&quot; one fan wrote.Another fan commented:&quot;Big blow for Mahomes, Worthy was becoming a real weapon in that offense.&quot;A third fan wrote:&quot;Only people expecting him to play are delusional fantasy players.&quot;More NFL fans joined in with their opinions.trey wingo @wingozLINKWith Xavier Worthy out tomorrow for the @Chiefs … it’s just another reminder that Mahomes has played exactly 0 snaps in an NFL with Worthy, Rice and Hollywood Brown on the field at the same timeeccemexa @ecceurielLINK@Chiefs I hope that Kelce sacrificing him to TayTay will pay off, otherwise trade for Tyreek cus I’m tired of seeing Mahomes struggleXavier Worthy was expected to bring speed and energy to the offense, especially with his deep-threat potential. Thus, his absence is a tough blow for the Chiefs.During the Chiefs’ season opener against the LA Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil, Travis Kelce accidentally collided with Worthy. It caused a shoulder injury that forced Worthy out of the game. On the third play of the game, Kelce and Worthy were both running crossing routes. They ran into each other, and Worthy took the worst of it.Later, it was confirmed that Worthy dislocated his shoulder.Travis Kelce took full blame for Xavier Worthy's injuryOn Wednesday's episode of &quot;New Heights podcast,&quot; Travis Kelce spoke about Xavier Worthy's dislocated shoulder, saying:“I owe my guy big time, man. X knows it. I felt like s**t. I could barely even f***ing play the rest of that first half, but we geared it up once I found out that he was in better spirits than I imagined at halftime.”He admitted he was not mentally locked in during that first drive and blamed himself for the miscommunication. Kelce said:“I just gotta be better, man. I’m 13 years in the league. There’s no excuse for me running into my own guys like that.”Coach Andy Reid confirmed Worthy is rehabbing and won’t need surgery, but there’s no clear timeline for his return.