Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift gifted presents in 'huge assortment' to Jason Kelce and Kylie post 4th baby's birth: Report

Ever since Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie welcomed their fourth daughter, fans have been wondering what presents the couple received from Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. It recently came to light that Travis and Swift spoiled the couple with a "huge assortment" of presents.

Ad

On Tuesday, LifeAndStyle released a report with details about Jason and Kylie's gifts from Travis and Swift. An unnamed source reported to the publication that they gave "flowers and other little gifts" to congratulate them for their newborn daughter Finnley.

"(Travis and Taylor sent) a huge assortment of flowers and other little gifts," the sourcee said. "They are so happy for them. Jason and Kylie both feel their family is complete. Never say never, though!"

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Last week, Kylie made a surprise appearance on the "New Heights" podcast. During one segment, the Kansas City Chiefs star applauded her for the “impressive” way she handled her fourth pregnancy. She responded by commending Jason.

"Thanks, Trav," Kylie said on April 2. "It really wouldn't have been possible without your brother."

Travis Kelce found 'so much attention' on his romance with Taylor Swift 'not the best' thing

Being one of the most popular celebrity couples across the globe, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have constantly been under the microscope of attention. However, according to a report by US Weekly, Kelce has realized that all the attention on his relationship "is not the best thing," and that he has been thinking of taking a break from the public eye.

Ad

"Taylor and Travis have learned that so much attention on their relationship is not the best thing," an unnamed source said on April 2. "Travis wants to take (a breather) from the public eye."

Expand Tweet

The source also explained how Travis has been expecting fans to focus on his game and not on his relationship with Swift. That's the reason why the tight end has planned on going full throttle with his performance, as the 2025 NFL season could potentially be his last year in the NFL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.