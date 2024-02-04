Report: Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift offered $1,000,000 package to celebrate Super Bowl win at Las Vegas strip club

Travis Kelce will surely have his girlfriend, pop superstar Taylor Swift, in attendance as the Chiefs will be at the Super Bowl this month. Kelce will be in search of his third Lombardi Trophy should Kansas City win the game. The All-Pro tight end will likely celebrate with Swift, and one place has been offered to them to host the possible celebration.

Per TMZ, Larry Flynt's Hustler Club in Las Vegas is offering the couple a package valued at $1 million. The expensive package contains all access to the $10K per hour Mohney Suite, a luxurious champagne bottle parade, and $50K for the couple.

Roundtrip limo transportation is included, plus they will get a VIP Platinum Lifetime Membership to the club. The general manager of the club, Brittany Rose, told TMZ about the offer to the Kansas City Chiefs star and the "Karma" singer:

“We are used to catering to a-list celebrities and athletes alike so we can ensure their discretion will be met while partying inside our venue.”

The club is currently in search of Swifties to work there in hopes of drawing in the pop superstar's fans. Her and Kelce showing up would only be in their "Wildest Dreams" should the Chiefs win the big game.

Has Taylor Swift appeared at all three of Travis Kelce's playoff games this season?

The 12-time Grammy winner has been a massive supporter of her boyfriend and the Kansas City Chiefs. She braved the single-digit weather in Kansas City when the team faced the Miami Dolphins last December at Arrowhead. Taylor Swift kept warm in a puffer jacket designed by Kristin Juszczyk, wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

She was seen sharing a suite with Travis' brother Jason Kelce, his wife Kylie, and Donna Kelce in Buffalo. Last week, the "22" singer was in Baltimore as the Chiefs clinched a spot in the Super Bowl. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went viral as they shared a kiss after the game.