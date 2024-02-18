Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's autographed jersey raises $21,000 in auction for charity

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance is now having ripple effect across the border in Canada where an autographed jersey fetched $21,000 in an auction. A Chiefs jersey with the tight end's name and number was donated by Linamar Corp. to the Guelph Wish Fund for Children for its silent auction on Saturday.

Based on the host website 32acutions, it received 25 bids and was sold to the highest bidder for CA$21,000. It has to be picked up from Guelph Ontario before February 23, 2024. The jersey is signed by both Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift and comes with a certificate of authenticity.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's effect make Super Bowl the most seen in Canada

That the jersey is selling for such a high sum in Canada is not a suprise. Taylor Swift's fandom spreads around the globe and the US' neighbor to the north is not immune from it. This Super Bowl garnered an average viewership of 10 million people, and peaked at 19 million unique viewers. That is roughly half the population of Canada. As a proportion of the population, more Canadians saw the NFL title game than Americans.

It was definitely the most watched Super Bowl of all time north of the border and has also snuck in to the top five of the highest viewed English-language broadcasts in the country's history.

Travis Kelce's autographed jersey sale now helps children on both sides of the border

Travis Kelce donated $100,000 to two young victims of the Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting incident, showing his softer side. This follows Taylor Swift's own donation of the same amount to another victim, who tragically passed away. Now, this jersey, signed by both of them, is helping children in Canada.

The pair are not the only ones getting involved with such efforts. Patrick Mahomes, who is the bigget star on the Kansas City team, has been increasingly visible in the aftermath of the shooting at their victory parade. The quarterback also had an autographed jersey featured at the same Guelph event as that of his teammate.

Combined with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's footballing stardom and Taylor Swift's fandom, they are combining to raise serious money for various good causes. While fans of other teams will be hoping that the Chiefs' Super Bowl winning run is snapped next year, those who are the recipient of their efforts certainly have very few reasons, if any, to complain.