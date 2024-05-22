Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship reaches US Courts with trademark attempt

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are both global icons, and their relationship has brought them even more attention. However, their fans probably didn't expect their relationship to become part of a legal dispute over a trademark.

On December 27, 2023, George Barrows from California filed a trademark request for his clothing and clothing accessories brand, ‘TAYVIS.’ On April 9, the applicant further substantiated his claim for the requested trademark by submitting additional documents. However, as many fans of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Swift might recognize, the word ‘TAYVIS’ has been used to refer to the couple.

Hence, on April 17, 2024, attorney advisor John Dalier filed a ‘Letter of Protest’. This document entails the reasons why a trademark or a patent must not be awarded. The LOP states the primary reason why this trademark request should be denied:

“Possible false association of the mark under Trademark Act Section 2(a) with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.”

Apart from the statement, the attorney advisor went on to file multiple news stories and internet articles referring to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift as ‘TAYVIS’ before the date of filing the trademark.

Barrows’ trademark request is still being processed and as of the writing of this article, it is under the ‘awaiting examination’ stage.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift complement each other

At the second iteration of Kelce Jam, the Chiefs TE won the hearts of ‘Swifties’ once again by sharing deep knowledge of Swift’s music. However, it was Swift’s advice to Travis Kelce that made the event worthwhile, even though she could not be present. Kelce said to the media:

“Go out there and have fun”, Swift said to him

Taylor Swift is in Europe for the international part of her 'Eras Tour,' and she will perform in Lisbon, Portugal, on Friday. Kelce is back in Kansas City, participating in the Chiefs' OTAs, as the team prepares to win the Super Bowl three times in a row, a first in NFL history.