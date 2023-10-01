Trea Turner urges Zach Wilson to "handle that pressure" to salvage Jets season amid criticism: "That’s part of sports"

Phillies shortstop Trea Turner has some sage advice for Zach Wilson as the Jets quarterback struggles to cope with the responsibility of stepping in for Aaron Rodgers in the team. The incumbent starter in New York has been criticized for his performances from all and sundry, including franchise legend Joe Namath.

However, Trea Turner advised Zach Wilson to tune out the criticism and work towards becoming better saying that is why sportpeople are paid money. As reported by the New York Post, the baseball star said,

“That’s part of sports (pressure and criticism from fans), and it’s going to happen. You don’t want to see that happen to somebody, but that’s why we get paid like we do, to handle that pressure. But if you can take some of that pressure away, it can help. Then it’s on him (Wilson) to work hard and try to improve things. He’s got an opportunity to do that. It’s all in front of him.”

Trea Turner uses his own experience to advise Jets fans on supporting Zach Wilson

When Trea Turner move to the Philadelphia Phillies, he did not have the smoothest starts. Some high profile errors and general poor form accompanied him. However, he was given a standing ovation despite his struggles and his form has improved markedly since. He told the Jets fans to similarly support Zach Wilson, saying,

“Everyone is different and you don’t know what’s gonna work and not work, but in my opinion — after going through it and being a fan of sports in general — you might as well try anything, right?

Zach Wilson, I’m sure, wants to win just as much as any fan wants to win and he wants to do well. We all do. As a fan, why not try it to hopefully make him play better, and then it’s on him to keep working and trying to succeed and produce eventually.”

Trea Turner also added that the Jets quarterback's previous reputation does not matter, adding,

“When you’re going through it, give it a shot. I mean, who cares? It doesn’t matter what his reputation is as a player or if he hasn’t done it yet in the league. At the end of the day, you want the Jets to win and I’m sure he does, too, and that might help him put everything out of his mind.”

The suggestions are eminently sensible but being a sports fan is anything but rational. Especially if you are a Jets fan who has suffering for generations.