"Treated like sh*t": Raheem Mostert fires shots at Dolphins after RB's move to Raiders and Jonnu Smith to Steelers

Veteran running back Raheem Mostert didn’t hold back this week when addressing the Miami Dolphins’ treatment of their top performers.

Ad

Fresh off news that Miami dealt cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mostert shared his opinion on X on Monday. He hinted that excelling in South Florida doesn’t guarantee respect or job security.

The Dolphins’ move created headlines throughout the NFL. In exchange for Ramsey, Smith, and a late-round draft pick, Miami reacquired safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, a former first-rounder who spent his early career in aqua and orange.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Dolphins released Mostert in February, and in the next month, he joined the Las Vegas Raiders on a one-year deal.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Hot take: Be a Pro-bowler on the Dolphins, get treated like sh*t. Happy for my guys though! GO BALL OUT!” Mostert wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Raheem Mostert knows the feeling firsthand. After a record-setting 2023 campaign where he broke the franchise single-season rushing touchdown mark, he entered the following season hoping to build on that success.

Raheem Mostert will look to reestablish himself under new coach

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders Minicamp - Source: Imagn

In 2024, an early injury kept Raheem Mostert off the field, and younger teammate De’Von Achane took over as Miami’s lead back. Mostert eventually returned but never regained a consistent role, and Miami ultimately released him this spring.

Ad

A to Z Sports has pointed to costly fumbles and declining production as factors in his departure. However, Mostert appears convinced that the organization has developed a reputation for parting ways with contributors the moment circumstances shift.

Jonnu Smith, for example, posted the best statistical year of his career in 2024 but was traded rather than extended. Jalen Ramsey, who signed a lucrative multi-year deal before last season, also became expendable despite strong play.

Ad

The Dolphins, for their part, have framed the trade as both a financial decision and an opportunity to bring back Minkah Fitzpatrick, a versatile defender familiar with Miami’s system.

Now with the Raiders, Mostert will look to reestablish himself in a crowded backfield under head coach Pete Carroll. The longtime coach has already praised Mostert’s speed and experience, suggesting he could feature prominently alongside rookie Ashton Jeanty.

Carroll acknowledged defending against Mostert for years and called him a "nightmare" for opposing defenses due to his speed, as per NBC Sports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.