Trent Williams calls out Jauan Jennings for revealing playing with multiple injuries after the 49ers' 30-19 loss to the Buccaneers

Jauan Jennings made the lineup for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after quite a lot of doubt regarding his availability. The wide receiver was limited in practice throughout the week and was listed as questionable in the team's injury report.Jennings, however, started the Week 6 game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Nonetheless, he made a disclosure about his fitness following the game. In a locker room interview, the wide receiver disclosed he played against the Buccaneers with multiple injuries.“[I’m] playing with injuries,” Jennings said. “It’s part of it. You got high and low ankle sprains. You got shoulders at 20%. Five broken ribs. It is what it is. You keep playing and nobody cares. Keep playing. That’s what we do. Yeah, I've got five broken ribs.”However, Trent Williams did not entertain the idea of Jauan Jennings disclosing his fitness status. The offensive tackle called out his teammate in his own locker room interview for not making his injury situation private following his appearance in the 30-19 loss.“We all going through something. It’s football. Not everybody’s going through broken ribs and ankle sprains, but we all going through something. Mac (Jones) just had to get a shot in his ribs.”The 49ers have been dealing with quite a lot of injuries, presenting significant challenges for the team. The team was without Brock Purdy, George Kittle and Ricky Pearsall against the Bucs. They won't also be having Nick Bosa back for the rest of the season.Jauan Jennings had a sideline spat with Kyle ShanahanWhile Jauan Jennings played against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with some lingering injuries, he was hardly targeted throughout the game. The wide receiver openly showed his displeasure about this with an intense spat on the sideline with the team's coach, Kyle Shanahan.According to Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area, Jennings voiced frustration with Shanahan late in the first half. Shanahan responded, speaking with his play-card shielding his mouth, while his security detail, Mike Anderson, worked to de-escalate Jennings.The two clashed once again while Shanahan was calling plays during the two-minute offense before halftime. Wide receivers coach Leonard Hankerson stepped in, physically separating Jennings from the head coach.Jauan Jennings, who recorded only one reception for seven yards in the game, refused to comment on the chaotic moment after the game. Kyle Shanahan, on the other hand, played down the spat, noting it was a competitive conversation.