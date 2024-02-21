Trevon Diggs has long been touted as one of the fastest-rising cornerbacks in the league, reaching the playoffs every time with the Dallas Cowboys (including the 2023-24 season that was cut short by an ACL injury).

But there is one highlight play that he may never forget for the wrong reasons. In 2020, while still a rookie, he allowed this 52-yard touchdown from Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin - just a short time after doing trash talk:

That play came up in a recent conversation with YouTuber Funny Marco, and Diggs' own son Aaiden could not help but repeatedly mock him for it:

"Bro, you got cooked bad... I watched the highlights... You was trying to tackle him, but then he ran past you... You trash."

Who will be Trevon Diggs' backfield partners when he returns from injury? Analyzing Cowboys' CB situation

Once Trevon Diggs is finally cleared, the Dallas Cowboys should normally be celebrating the return of one of their top defenders. However, as of now, they have a massive logjam at cornerback, which will only be exacerbated come summer.

During the previous offseason, Jerry Jones traded for veteran Stephon Gilmore, forming a tandem that would have terrorized wide receivers everywhere... until Diggs' season-ending injury. But fortunately, DaRon Bland subsequently broke out, breaking the single-season pick-six record and becoming an All-Pro and Pro Bowler.

Including team mainstay Jourdan Lewis, this now leaves the Cowboys with four starting-caliber cornerbacks. Gilmore and Lewis will be free agents, with the latter hinting at departure after the team's shocking Wild Card loss to the Green Bay Packers:

"I might not be a part of this next year, so it kind of hurts."

However, A to Z Sports' Mauricio Rodriguez has vouched for Lewis to be retained, citing his viability at the inside/nickel position and penchant for game-saving players like at the goal line:

"The good news about Lewis is that he's your CB4 no matter who goes down thanks to Bland's versatility, assuming Gilmore is brought back. Since the latter could move outside in the event of injury to one of the Cowboys' outside corners, Lewis would play inside while Bland takes on boundary duties. On the other hand, if Gilmore isn't brought back, re-signing Lewis makes even more sense so the Cowboys can leave Bland and Diggs on the outside."

The new league year starts in March, giving Jones much time to ponder this roster situation.