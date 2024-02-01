Trevon Diggs makes stance clear on Dan Quinn’s replacements as Cowboys DC

Trevon Diggs knows who he wants to replace Dan Quinn as the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator. On Thursday, it was revealed that Quinn has been named as the new head coach of the Washington Commanders leaving the Cowboys defensive coordinator role vacant.

As of right now, Dallas hasn't announced Quinn's replacement. That said, Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs was quick to make his thoughts known on who it should be.

"Al Harris for DC," wrote Trevon Diggs.

Al Harris is a former NFL cornerback and was hired by Dallas in 2020 to be the defensive backs coach. Since taking over as defensive backs coach with the Cowboys, he oversaw the breakout season from Diggs in 2021 as he recorded 11 interceptions.

Last season, DaRon Bland recorded nine interceptions, including five pick-sixes. A testament to the success the secondary has had under Harris.

Before getting hired by Dallas, Harris served as a coaching intern on the Miami Dolphins staff in 2012. He then served as assistant secondary/defensive assistant for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2013 until 2018.

Harris played 14 years in the NFL between the Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, and St. Louis Rams. He started 128 games as a defensive back and recorded 424 tackles, 21 interceptions, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

As of right now, it's uncertain if the Cowboys will look to promote Harris to defensive coordinator. Nonetheless, he has gotten a vote of confidence from Diggs. Harris could also potentially follow Quinn and join him on his staff in Washington and get a promotion.

Trevon Diggs coming off major ACL injury in 2023

Trevon Diggs only was able to play in two games in 2023 due to a torn ACL. Diggs suffered this injury in practice before the Cowboys' Week 3 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Diggs was seen leaving the practice facility on crutches and he later underwent surgery to replace the torn ACL.

After having surgery, Diggs was ruled out for the remainder of the 2023 season. During the surgery, the doctors didn't see any tears in any other ligaments, which puts Diggs in line to return to the field in 2024. By that time, he hopes Al Harris will be his new DC.

Diggs was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. In his rookie season, he started 11 games and recording 58 tackles along three interceptions.

In his sophomore season, Diggs had a breakout year. He recorded 11 interceptions, two of which ended up being pick-sixes.

In his NFL career, Diggs has 146 tackles in 46 games. On top of that, he has 18 interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.