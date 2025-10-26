Trevon Diggs to be released? Cowboys insider spells doom on CB's future in Dallas after landing on IR

Cowboys insider Clarence Hill Jr believes that cornerback Trevon Diggs' time with the team is slowly coming to an end. After Brian Schottenheimer and his team placed the two-time Pro Bowler on the IR list, Hill predicted him to be either traded or cut from the roster to save cap space.

"A Trevon Diggs release in the offseason saves the Cowboys $54 million in cap space from 2026-2028. If he's not traded, look for him to be a post june 1 cut."

Clarence Hill Jr @clarencehilljr A Trevon Diggs release in the offseason saves the Cowboys $54 million in cap space from 2026-2028. If he’s not traded, look for him to be a post june 1 cut

Diggs missed the Dallas Cowboys' Week 7 victory over the Washington Commanders due to a concussion. He did not participate in this week's practice and was ultimately placed on the injured reserve list. Thus, the two-time Pro Bowler will miss this Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.

Thus, he will be missing the next four games for the team and is expected to make a return during their Thanksgiving showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 27.

The Cowboys (3-3-1) acquired Trevon Diggs with the 51st overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. In the past five seasons, he recorded a total of 215 tackles, 1 sack, and 20 interceptions for his team. This year, in six games, the cornerback has tallied a total of 18 tackles and one tackle for loss.

In July 2023, Trevon Diggs agreed to a five-year deal worth $97 million with the team. In his absence, Brian Schottenheimer will have to rely on DaRon Bland and Kaiir Elam. He also has Caelen Carson, Reddy Stewart, and Trikwese Bridges as options on the depth chart.

How did Trevon Diggs get a concussion?

Last Friday, Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed that the cornerback was involved in a home accident. This resulted in Diggs getting a concussion and missing out during last week's 44-22 victory over the Washington Commanders.

"We're gathering information. I just got that information walking over from our doctors and was in meetings all morning. But it happened last night," Schottenheimer told the press.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was also questioned about the cornerback's injury after their Week 7 victory at home.

"I don't know the combination of the injury and how it happened," Jones said. "He said what happened, and I'm not saying that didn't happen. But a lot of times, you're not the best viewer of what happened to you. ... I won't get into that, but the bottom line is that I do expect him back."

On Friday, on "105.3 The Fan", Jerry Jones said that Diggs was "questionable" to return in Week 8.

The Cowboys vs Broncos showdown will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET

