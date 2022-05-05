"That would require the NFL to have a spine" - Trevor Bauer's suspension leads to more scrutiny of Deshaun Watson investigation

The ongoing Deshaun Watson investigation shows a very unsettling disconnect that exists between the NFL and other sports leagues.

Over in the MLB, Trevor Bauer has been effectively erased from the league. He has been handed a suspension that will ensure he doesn't get paid a single dime from the $60 million left on his deal, as per ESPN's Alden Gonzales:

But over here, on the NFL side? Deshaun Watson, with allegations of sexual misconduct against him, has signed a five-year, $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns. There's certainly a notable disconnect between the two leagues.

This was pointed out by Reddit users who were responding to the following thesis from Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson:

"Intended or not, MLB’s two-year suspension of former Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer is now hovering over the NFL and Deshaun Watson. While one league’s standards of conduct and sanctioning guidelines have nothing to do with the other, both are linked in the court of public opinion, particularly where it concerns each league’s handling of Bauer and Watson. They are two of the highest-profile athletes in American sports to recently face disturbing allegations of violence and misconduct against women."

One Reddit user accused the NFL of being spineless about their Deshaun Watson sanctions (or lack thereof).

That brought out a user unwilling to give the MLB that much credit.

This user joked that the standard set by the Bauer suspension should be upheld in Watson's.

Perhaps that standard has already been declared by the league, as this user says.

This user isn't confident Deshaun Watson will get more than six games.

Ezekiel Elliott's suspension has this fan thinking the hammer needs to be dropped even harder than that.

Calvin Ridley jokes had to make an appearance, and not in the way Bauer joked about them on his Twitter handle.

Then there's Josh Gordon and his herbal habit that somehow got punished more harshly than Watson's transgressions.

This user spoke to what the lack of disciplining Watson means to people everywhere beyond the game.

Yet another issue (Tom Brady and 'Deflategate') less serious than Watson's was brought up as a frame of reference.

Browns may want to hold onto Baker Mayfield with the Deshaun Watson situation unfolding

Cleveland had some guts acquiring Watson when they did, considering the investigations that were still pending when they poached him from the Houston Texans.

Watson could miss some time, and if it were up to these Reddit users, he'd miss much more than what the sanction will end up being. In that case, they may want to hold onto Baker Mayfield, who attempted to torch the bridge with the Browns this offseason by calling out the front office.

If a reconciliation between the signal-caller and Cleveland, who invested almost a quarter of a billion dollars into a QB that is facing criminal charges to replace him, is possible, they may want to reach it. Watson missing games this coming season is now looking more possible.

