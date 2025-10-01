  • home icon
  • Trevor Lawrence gets surprised by his wife Marissa ahead of QB's 26th birthday

Trevor Lawrence gets surprised by his wife Marissa ahead of QB's 26th birthday

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 01, 2025 17:11 GMT
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Two - Source: Getty
Trevor Lawrence received a surprise birthday party from wife Marissa. - Source: Getty

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence will officially turn 26-years-old on Monday but, his wife Marissa surprised him with an early celebration. On Tuesday night, Marissa Lawrence shared photos on her Instagram Story of a surprise birthday party she held for the quarterback.

In the first photo, the couple posed together at the location of the birthday party. A "Happy Birthday Trevor" sign could be seen hanging in the background.

"Early surprise birthday party for our guy."-Marissa Lawrence wrote.
Marissa Lawrence surprised the quarterback with an early birthday party. (Photo via Marissa Lawrence's Instagram Story)
Marissa Lawrence surprised the quarterback with an early birthday party. (Photo via Marissa Lawrence's Instagram Story)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In the next post on her Instagram Story, Marissa shared a video of the couple entering the party. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback can be seen walking into the door and then surprised that everyone was there for him.

"We love you!!!!!"-Marissa captioned the video.
Lawrence can be seen entering his surprise birthday party. (Photo via Marissa Lawrence's Instagram Story)
Lawrence can be seen entering his surprise birthday party. (Photo via Marissa Lawrence's Instagram Story)

The quarterback's early birthday celebrations come as he is set to play on "Monday Night Football" on his birthday. The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Kansas City Chiefs at EverBank Stadium.

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa shared a recap of girl's trip with daughter

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars were on the west coast this past weekend. The Jaguars handed the San Francisco 49ers their first loss of the season with a 26-21 win.

The quarterback's wife Marissa and infant daughter Shae spent the weekend on a girl's trip to New York City. Marissa Lawrence recapped their trip to the Big Apple with a series of photos on Instagram.

In the photos, Marissa and her daughter Shae can be seen having a mother-daughter matching outfit moment. Both were wearing denim dresses as she held her daughter up in the air. Marissa and her friends also enjoyed a trip to the hit Broadway musical, "Hamilton" during their weekend stay.

"The girls 🍎🧸🍂"-Marissa Lawrence captioned the Instagram post.

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are off to a 3-1 start this season under new head coach Liam Coen. In four games this season, Trevor Lawrence has thrown 845 yards and five touchdowns but has also thrown four interceptions.

Edited by Bethany Cohen
