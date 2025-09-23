Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa in awe of her & her friends' unbelievable pregnancy journey in latest wholesome video

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa have a long history. They met in fifth grade in Cartersville, Georgia, and started dating in their sophomore year of high school in 2016. Trevor proposed in 2020, and they got married in April 2021 in Bluffton, South Carolina. On Jan. 4, Trevor and Marissa welcomed their daughter, Shae Lynn.Marissa’s pregnancy journey was a special one as she went through it alongside her two close friends. Makenzie Rencher, wife of former Clemson running back Darien Rencher who played with Trevor, and nurse Monica Lansdowne were also pregnant around the same time.Rencher posted an Instagram video on Monday showing them pregnant together last year. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMarissa reshared it on her Instagram story on Tuesday, writing:“I still can’t believe it. Such a gift 💕”@marissa.lawrence IG storyMarissa is a former college soccer player and now works as an event planner. Since marrying Trevor at 21, the two have been each other's pillar of support.It has been a long pregnancy journey for Trevor Lawrence and MarissaOn June 27, 2024, Trevor Lawrence and Marissa announced they were expecting. They shared the news on Instagram alongside a few photos.The first picture showed Trevor barefoot, dressed casually in a white tee and black pants, cradling Marissa’s baby bump. Marissa wore a cropped tank top and jeans while holding their sonogram photos. Their two dogs, Mr. Jones and Indi, were also included in the very first family picture of Shae’s life.“A little Lawrence on the way 🤍,” Marissa captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter their daughter’s birth in January, Trevor shared an Instagram post, writing:“Shae Lynn Lawrence. Born 1/4/25 at 4:01 am. 10 pounds 2 oz 🎀🩷Mommy and daddy love you so much!!! Thank you Jesus for our girl!!”Since then, Marissa and Shae have been a staple at Jacksonville Jaguars games. For instance, on Sunday, the two were at the stadium wearing Trevor Lawrence’s number in black and white-themed outfits.“Cheering on my guy with my girl 💙,” Marissa wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJacksonville won the Week 3 home game against the Houston Texans, 17-10. Lawrence recorded 222 yards on 20 completions.Also Read: Baker Mayfield's wife Emily drops honest review on Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa's outfit for Jaguars vs. Texans game