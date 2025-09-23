  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa in awe of her & her friends' unbelievable pregnancy journey in latest wholesome video

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa in awe of her & her friends' unbelievable pregnancy journey in latest wholesome video

By Garima
Modified Sep 23, 2025 19:38 GMT
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa have a long history. They met in fifth grade in Cartersville, Georgia, and started dating in their sophomore year of high school in 2016. Trevor proposed in 2020, and they got married in April 2021 in Bluffton, South Carolina. On Jan. 4, Trevor and Marissa welcomed their daughter, Shae Lynn.

Ad

Marissa’s pregnancy journey was a special one as she went through it alongside her two close friends. Makenzie Rencher, wife of former Clemson running back Darien Rencher who played with Trevor, and nurse Monica Lansdowne were also pregnant around the same time.

Rencher posted an Instagram video on Monday showing them pregnant together last year.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Marissa reshared it on her Instagram story on Tuesday, writing:

“I still can’t believe it. Such a gift 💕”
@marissa.lawrence IG story
@marissa.lawrence IG story

Marissa is a former college soccer player and now works as an event planner. Since marrying Trevor at 21, the two have been each other's pillar of support.

Ad

It has been a long pregnancy journey for Trevor Lawrence and Marissa

On June 27, 2024, Trevor Lawrence and Marissa announced they were expecting. They shared the news on Instagram alongside a few photos.

The first picture showed Trevor barefoot, dressed casually in a white tee and black pants, cradling Marissa’s baby bump. Marissa wore a cropped tank top and jeans while holding their sonogram photos. Their two dogs, Mr. Jones and Indi, were also included in the very first family picture of Shae’s life.

Ad
“A little Lawrence on the way 🤍,” Marissa captioned the post.
Ad

After their daughter’s birth in January, Trevor shared an Instagram post, writing:

“Shae Lynn Lawrence. Born 1/4/25 at 4:01 am. 10 pounds 2 oz 🎀🩷Mommy and daddy love you so much!!! Thank you Jesus for our girl!!”

Since then, Marissa and Shae have been a staple at Jacksonville Jaguars games. For instance, on Sunday, the two were at the stadium wearing Trevor Lawrence’s number in black and white-themed outfits.

Ad
“Cheering on my guy with my girl 💙,” Marissa wrote.
Ad

Jacksonville won the Week 3 home game against the Houston Texans, 17-10. Lawrence recorded 222 yards on 20 completions.

Also Read: Baker Mayfield's wife Emily drops honest review on Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa's outfit for Jaguars vs. Texans game

About the author
Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Edited by Garima
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications