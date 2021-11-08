Trevor Lawrence injury: NFL insider provides update on Jaguars QB's ankle

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered a low-ankle sprain during Sunday's shocking victory over the Buffalo Bills. The top overall pick of last spring's draft returned and finished the game, earning 118 yards on 26 attempts in Jacksonville's 9-6 triumph.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, who injured his ankle and returned to the game, suffered a low-ankle sprain and will likely be limited this week. X-Rays were negative, little structural issues, and he’ll continue to receive treatment as he did after the game. #Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, who injured his ankle and returned to the game, suffered a low-ankle sprain and will likely be limited this week. X-Rays were negative, little structural issues, and he’ll continue to receive treatment as he did after the game.

Trever Lawrence injury update: What's next for Jaguars QB?

Rapoport's report claims that X-rays taken after the game were negative and yielded "little structural issues". He was removed from the game in the latter stages of the first half and was replaced by C.J. Beathard. The injury was a slight case of friendly fire, as Lawrence was inadvertently tripped by tackle Walker Little, who was trying to stop a Jerry Hughes pass rush.

James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV Trevor Lawrence ankle injury. Stepped on by his own offensive lineman. Trevor Lawrence ankle injury. Stepped on by his own offensive lineman. https://t.co/Cgti7IOqkq

Lawrence returned for the final play of the first half, a kneeldown that sent the teams into the locker room. He would play the entirety of the second half, during which Jacksonville's defense, led by Josh Allen, ironically neutralized Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the offensively-challenged victory.

WebMD describes a mild (grade I) ankle sprain as one where the "ligaments are stretched but not torn and the "ankle still feels stable" and hints at a two-week recovery time. Such a sprain would more than likely not require surgery. Lawrence will likely be limited in practice as the Jaguars (2-6) prepare for a divisional contest on the road against Indianapolis on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, CBS).

What's the plan if Lawrence can't play?

Lawrence and Beathard are currently the only active quarterbacks on the Jacksonville roster, while former New York Giants draft pick Kyle Lauletta resides on the practice squad. Beathard, working through his first season with Jacksonville, completed both of his pass attempts on Sunday for 33 yards on a drive that ended in a Jacksonville fumble. The Iowa alum and former third-round pick came through in relief for San Francisco last season, tallying a 110.5 passer rating over two starts.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

But if Lawrence is ready to go, it's more than likely Jacksonville will throw him out there. More or less removed from the expanded playoff conversation, the Jaguars have consequence-free opportunities for Lawrence to build confidence as they go into the future. The Jaguars have won two of their past three games after opening the season with five straight losses, previously earning a last-second win over Miami in London on Oct. 17.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar