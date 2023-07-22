Football fans are complaining about what they think is a low Madden 24 rating for Trevor Lawrence.

BroBible NFL writer Dov Kleiman shared the graphic for quarterbacks ranked 11 to 20 in EA Sports’ NFL-themed game.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



11) Trevor Lawrence 82

12) Geno Smith 81

13) Jared Goff 80

14) Kyler Murray 89

15) Derek Carr 78

16) Deshaun Watson 78

17) Jimmy Garoppolo 77

18) Russell Wilson 77

19) Justin Fields 76

20) Ryan Tannehill 76… pic.twitter.com/dOa440v4Dg twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman… More 𝗠𝗮𝗱𝗱𝗲𝗻 𝟮𝟰 𝗥𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 - 𝗤𝘂𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸 ratings11) Trevor Lawrence 8212) Geno Smith 8113) Jared Goff 8014) Kyler Murray 8915) Derek Carr 7816) Deshaun Watson 7817) Jimmy Garoppolo 7718) Russell Wilson 7719) Justin Fields 7620) Ryan Tannehill 76… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

While Lawrence is first on the list, the former Clemson standout is 11th overall with an 82 rating.

This ranking had a Twitter user commenting:

“Madden is literally so garbage with rating Geno Smith is way too low Jared Goff is too low, and Trevor Lawrence this shit is ridiculous”

Another NFL fan said:

“😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Tlaw worse than Kirk and Tua? This game is so ass.”

Here are other comments regarding Trevor Lawrence’s Madden 24 rating.

Trevor Lawrence tremendously improved from his rookie to his sophomore seasons. After becoming the top overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, he finished with 3,641 yards, 12 touchdowns, and a league-leading 17 interceptions. He only completed 59.6 percent of his passes.

But in year two, he had 4,113 yards, 25 touchdowns, and only eight interceptions. His completion percentage also improved to 66.3, while his rushing touchdowns increased from two to five. Those numbers earned him his first Pro Bowl selection.

More importantly, the Jacksonville Jaguars increased their wins from three to nine, enough to win last year’s AFC South division title. Lawrence also led the Jaguars to a come-from-behind victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2022 Wild Card Round.

In his third season, Lawrence will lead the Jaguars against playoff contenders Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and Cincinnati Bengals in the regular season.

What comprises Trevor Lawrence’s Madden 24 rating

Lawrence received a line-of-nine rating in the following attributes: throw power (93), injury resistance (92), and toughness (91).

Meanwhile, he received at least an 80 in these departments: speed (87), acceleration (89), agility (87), awareness (83), jumping (81), and change of direction (80).

He also got high marks in BC Vision (83), break sack (85), throw under pressure (86), short throwing accuracy (88), and medium throwing accuracy (84).

EA Sports also gave Lawrence an 85 in deep throw accuracy, 84 in play action, and 85 for throwing in the run.

His line-of-seven attributes include break tackle (74), spin move (75), and juke move (75).

Trevor Lawrence’s other noteworthy attributes are the following: strength (69), catching (50), carrying (66), and trucking (60).

Conversely, his lowest ratings are from pressing (10), deep route running (13), power moves (10), finesse moves (10), pass blocking (14), and kick returning (13)

