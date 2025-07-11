Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence took some time off the field to enjoy a beach day with his wife, Marissa. The couple has always been open about their off-field moments on social media. Marissa often shares these romantic moments with her 378K Instagram followers.

On Thursday, Lawrence's wife posted a sweet Instagram story that captured a cozy moment between the two. In the video, Trevor can be seen holding Marissa in his arms while standing in the sea. The couple exchanged a kiss in the video and laughed together as they enjoyed their beach outing.

Marissa wrote a lovely caption in her story, “loml 🤍.”

The sea was surrounded by mountains and covered in bright sunshine, making it feel like a romantic getaway. Marissa wore a black swimsuit with white stripes, with her hair tied in a bun. Trevor was shirtless and wore dark navy-blue pants.

Trevor Lawrence romances with wife Marissa as couple enjoy cozy moments during seaside outing [IG/@marissa_lawrence}

Trevor Lawrence and Marissa celebrate daughter Shae Lynn’s 6-month milestone

On July 4, Marissa and Trevor didn’t just celebrate Independence Day. They also celebrated a special moment because their daughter turned 6 months old on the same day. The couple welcomed their first child, Shae Lynn Lawrence, on January 4. Marissa shared a carousel post on her Instagram and wrote a heartfelt message for her daughter.

“4th of July fun + my babygirl turning 6 months old💙 I’m so grateful for our time together and our families getting to be around to watch shae bug grow up. She is so fun and full of life- our happy girl!

"She loves to play and crawl and giggle. She is so smart and silly. I’m so proud of her and love getting to watch her grow and learn every day. She changes the meaning of life and love! I’m so grateful God made me her mommy! Keep going babydoll- mommy and daddy love you!” She wrote in her caption.

In the third slide of her post, Marissa shared a cute picture of her daughter and Trevor. Shae Lynn was in Marissa’s arms, and the Jaguars' quarterback stood beside her in the picture. Her daughter was dressed in a soft, neutral-colored romper and wore a tiny, festive party hat with a pom-pom on top.

Marissa wore a sleeveless black top and light blue denim shorts with frayed hems. She accessorized her outfit with square gold earrings and a delicate bracelet. Trevor Lawrence, on the other hand, wore a sage green graphic T-shirt paired with beige shorts, a white baseball cap and a gold watch.

