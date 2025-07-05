Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa turns daughter Shae into '4th of July baby' with adorable outfit [PIC] 

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa celebrated daughter Shae's first 4th of July in a special way. Marissa loves dressing Shae in different outfits and opted for a classic attire for Independence Day.

Ad

On Friday, the influencer updated her Instagram story with a collage photo of Shae.

"My 4th of July baby," Marissa wrote in the caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Marissa Lawrence turns daughter Shae into '4th of July baby' with adorable outfit (Image Credit: Marissa/IG)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In the pictures she shared, Shae can be seen jiggling in joy while posing for the camera in her white T-shirt with printed text that read: "My first 4th of July." It was followed by another Instagram story featuring an adorable photo of Shae with her father Trevor Lawrence.

Ad

Trending

In the snap, the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback can be seen kissing his daughter's cheeks while holding her up to his chest. Marissa expressed her emotions at seeing the father-daughter bond with a 3-word message in her story:

"My whole world."

Almost a day before giving fans a sneak peek into her 4th of July celebrations, Marissa Lawrence made headlines for her emotional message to Christian Kirk and his wife Ozzy, who announced the birth of their daughter Londyn Rose Kirk on Thursday through an Instagram post. Marissa later shared that post on her Instagram story, attached with a message that read:

Ad

"Londyn girl is here. I love you three so much."

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa shares mother Kelly's major relationship update

Marissa Lawrence's mom Kelly exchanged vows with her husband in the Bahamas last month. Interestingly, Marissa seemingly wasn't aware of Kelly's wedding plans until she joined her parents and siblings for their tropical vacation.

In one of her Instagram stories later, Marissa posted multiple photos from her mom's special day, in addition to revealing how it was a wholesome surprise by her family. Talking about her honest reaction to Kelly's second marriage, Marissa wrote:

Ad

"They surprised us on the beach with their vows under God. All of us girls wore blue UNCOORDINATED... we were her something blue. Such a God wink."

She had a great time creating fun memories with her family in the Bahamas, which the influencer posted about on her social media over the weeks. In one of her Instagram stories, Marissa was spotted flaunting her "island girls" looks while posing with daughter Shae and Trevor Lawrence during their seaside outing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.