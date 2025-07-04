Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa grows emotional as Christian Kirk and wife Ozzy announce birth of their daughter Londyn

Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk and his wife Ozzy became parents to a baby daughter, Londyn Rose Kirk, on June 26. However, it wasn't until Thursday that Ozzy officially broke the news of her newborn via social media.

Ozzy Kirk revealed the good news via a joint Instagram post with her husband, which featured a total of 10 photos from their time at the hospital. In the first slide, Ozzy can be seen on a hospital bed, having wrapped her arms around the newborn while being admired by Christian.

It was followed by a photo of Londyn Rose sleeping on a soft baby bed, with other slides capturing the new parents in different moments. The couple received many well-wishes from fans and friends through their posts, including a wholesome message from Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa.

Shortly after Christian Kirk and Ozzy announced the birth of their baby, Marissa Lawrence shared their post on her Instagram story. Along with the post, Marissa's story included an emotional message in which she celebrated the couple's new-parent journey.

"Londyn girl is here. I love you three so much," Marissa wrote in her Instagram story.

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa reacts to Christian Kirk's wife announcing daughter Londyn's birth (Image Credit: Marissa/IG)

Apart from Marissa Lawrence, Christian Kirk, and Ozzy received a special message from Josh Allen's ex-girlfriend, Brittany Williams. A couple of days before celebrating the wide receiver's parenthood journey, Marissa recreated a special childhood memory with her daughter, Shae.

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa recapped a 'fun day' in the Bahamas with family

Marissa Lawrence was spotted enjoying a tropical vacation in the Bahamas with her parents and siblings last week, after participating in her mother's second wedding ceremony.

Last Tuesday, Marissa had a fun beachside outing with her husband Trevor Lawrence, and daughter Shae. The influencer later posted memories from her family time via an Instagram post.

"Such a fun day!!! Shae saw a sea turtle, took a nap in the ocean, road around on a boat, and had lots of fun with her fam," Marissa wrote in the caption. "What a joy it is to live life through a new lens with her."

Apart from the caption, Marissa's post included multiple photos of her with daughter Shae. There were also snaps of her showing off a beautiful black swimsuit, along with pictures capturing her moments with the Jaguars quarterback. Marissa later posted a clip of Trevor embracing his fatherhood duties during their visit to the seaside.

