Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa admits “little” disappointment over baby Shae not being a boy

Trevor Lawrence and his wife, Marissa Lawrence, were blessed with a baby girl, Shae Lynn Lawrence, on January 4, 2025. However, Marissa shared that they were originally hoping for a boy.

"I think it's funny because we both really thought she was going to be a boy. And we were like, honestly, a little bit like, 'Dang,' when she wasn't a boy," she said on April 15 during an Instagram Q&A session.

But then, as the months went by during the pregnancy, they started to feel so happy that it was a girl.

And, now that Shae is here, they just can’t imagine it any other way.

"Obviously, now that she's born, I'm like, 'I cannot imagine having a boy.' I think it's important to have both because they’re just so different, and the needs they have are different. But girls are just so sweet, protective, and innocent. I think he[Trevor] always thought he wanted boys, and now that we have her, he's like, 'I don't know, I wouldn’t be mad if we only had girls," Marissa added.

The couple first shared their pregnancy news in June 2024 with fun photos that included their dogs, Indie and Jones.

Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Lawrence got married in April 2021 in South Carolina. They had been together since high school before tying the knot.

Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa shares game-day plans for newbor daughter

While the 2025-2026 NFL Season is still months away, Marissa Lawrence has already shared what game days will look like with baby girl, Shae, now, in the picture.

"Still figuring this out since it’s so hot at the beginning of the season, but she definitely will be at most games. Thankfully, our families are super involved and will be at most games to help out," she mentioned while answering another fan's question.

(Source: Via IG/ @MarissaLawrence)

Trevor Lawrence was selected first overall in the 2021 NFL draft by the Jaguars. In 2024 NFL season, he suffered an AC joint injury in Week 9, which led to surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. He missed several games but is now hoping to make a comeback in 2025.

