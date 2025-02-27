Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa captures adorable dinner date with daughter Shae Lynn

Trevor Lawrence has had a great start to 2025. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback welcomed his first child with his wife Marissa on Jan. 4 and announced the big news on Instagram.

On Wednesday, Marissa posted an adorable picture with her newborn baby as they enjoyed a dinner date.

"Dinner date🥺🖤," Marissa wrote.

Still from Trevor Lawrence and his wife, Marissa's Instagram story/@marissa_lawrence

The new mother wore a black shirt paired with blue jeans. She also had goggles to complete her outfit. Marissa shared another picture on her Instagram story of baby Lynn sleeping.

"My perfect girl," Marissa wrote.

Still from Trevor Lawrence and his wife, Marissa's Instagram story/@marissa_lawrence

Marissa Lawrence is enjoying her motherhood. In the last few weeks, she has shared several pictures of her daughter on Instagram with her 358,000+ followers.

Trevor Lawrence candidly talks about parenthood

Trevor Lawrence opened up about parenthood in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE on Friday. He acknowledged that he and his wife are "still adjusting" as it's only been a few weeks since they welcomed their little bundle of joy.

"We're still adjusting, but it's just been awesome," Lawrence said. "She's great, I mean, it definitely just changes your perspective; changes how you operate just on a day-to-day basis. The whole day obviously revolves around just one person you're taking care of now, so it's just, life's different, but it's amazing."

On Feb. 2, Marissa Lawrence shared an adorable post featuring several pictures of her newborn daughter. She celebrated one month of parenthood with a heartfelt caption.

"One month with Shae 💕Lots of snuggles and days spent in our pjs! You are so sweet and becoming more playful and aware. We love watching you grow up. We love holding you and rocking you to sleep. We love bath time and walks outside! You are the most perfect girl and always smiling. Mommy and daddy love you so much," Marissa wrote.

In some of the pictures, Trevor posed with Marissa and their daughter, while she also posted some solo pictures of baby Lynn.

