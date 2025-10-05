  • home icon
  Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa captures daughter Shae sharing a sweet moment with "grandpa & papa" ahead of Jags MNF clash [WATCH]

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 05, 2025 17:07 GMT
Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa, shared a special moment for their daughter, Shae. (Photos via Marissa Lawrence's Instagram)

Trevor Lawrence will celebrate his 26th birthday on Monday which also happens to be gameday for his Jacksonville Jaguars. The quarterback's wife, Marissa, has shared a glimpse of some of their quality time with family who are visiting.

On Saturday, Marissa shared a sweet clip on her Instagram Story of their nine-month-old daughter, Shae, with her dad and her father-in-law. The quarterback's father, Jeremy Lawrence held his granddaughter as they played with his hat.

"Grandpa & Papa," Marissa Lawrence captioned the Instagram Story.
Trevor and Marissa Lawrence welcomed their daughter Shae in January just in time for the NFL offseason. The couple announced last June that they were expecting their first child together. Marissa documented the family of three's first offseason together and their travels along the way.

Marissa and Trevor Lawrence are high school sweethearts who met in their home state of Georgia. The former Clemson quarterback proposed to his longtime love ahead of final season for the Tigers. They got married in April 2021, just weeks before he was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa threw a surprise birthday party for QB

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Kansas City Chiefs at home on Monday night. The day also happens to be the quarterback's birthday, so his wife Marissa made sure he had a celebration a few days early.

On Wednesday night, Marissa Lawrence surprised her husband with a birthday party. She revealed the moment of the surprise and photos of the party in posts on her Instagram Story that have since expired.

The quarterback was asked about the game against the Kansas City Chiefs coinciding with his birthday. He told reporters on Thursday that a win over the Chiefs would make for a great present.

"100% get a win on Monday Night Football, that would be a great birthday gift," Lawrence told reporters.

The Jaguars enter the Monday night matchup with a better record than their opponents. The Kansas City Chiefs have won the last two games giving them a 2-2 record. Jacksonville, who is coming off a win over the 49ers is currently 3-1.

Edited by Bethany Cohen
