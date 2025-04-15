Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa drops 4-word message for Texans WR wife’s baby shower

Former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk’s wife is pregnant with their first baby and Kirk’s wife, Ozzy Ozkan celebrated it with a baby shower. She shared a few pictures on her Instagram on Sunday with the caption,

“baby shower of my dreams for the sweetest baby girl on the way 🥀”

Ozzy Ozkan received congratulatory messages from many, including Marissa Lawrence, wife of Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence. Marissa commented,

“You’re so gorgeous, Oz!!!”

Marissa Lawrence's comment on Ozzy Kirk's post

As per the post, Ozzy celebrated the moment at Wrigley Mansion, a restaurant in Phoenix, AZ. The restaurant allows private bookings for large gatherings, and Sunday’s event was attended by close confidantes of Ozzy and Christian. It featured multiple decorated dining tables, music, and lots of food for the guests. The whole dining area was decorated with flowers.

Meanwhile, Ozzy was dressed up in a white dress as she embraced her baby bump. Her husband, Christian, entered with a bouquet in hand, and he was dressed in formal wear with a black shirt and pants. Keeping up with the trend, Ozzy shared multiple photos in black & white and distorted images of the event.

Ozzy's baby shower is the icing on the cake for Christian, who joined the Houston Texans last month. Initially, the Jaguars were looking ahead to releasing him, but they found a partner in Houston for a trade in exchange for a seventh-round pick for the next season.

Ozzy shared an emotional message on her IG story while bidding farewell to Jacksonville. She wrote,

“Memories and people we will never forget. So thankful for our time in Jacksonville. Here we come Houston!!!!!! I love you 13, forever proud of you!”

Marissa Lawrence and Ozzy Kirk's friendship

Marissa and Ozzy have been friends through their husbands, Trevor and Christian. They often attend the Jaguars game together, along with the significant other from the team.

Last year, Marissa was a part of the bachelorette party celebration of Ozzy Ozkan at Cabo San Lucas. Marissa shared a few snaps from the party on her Instagram from the trip, including a photo in a black swimsuit. She shared a photo of her story with a message,

“She’s gonna be a wife.”

Besides this, Marissa and Ozzy often comment upon each other’s posts and wish each other on special occasions like the one mentioned above.

