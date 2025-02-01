  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa drops heartfelt 3-word message for QB's moment with daughter Shae

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa drops heartfelt 3-word message for QB's moment with daughter Shae

By Devika Pawar
Modified Feb 01, 2025 17:47 GMT
MLS: St. Louis CITY SC at Inter Miami CF - Source: Imagn
Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa drops heartfelt 3-word message for QB's moment with daughter Shae - Source: Imagn

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa have begun their 2025 on a special note. The couple is spending time with their newborn daughter, Shae Lynn, while also gearing up for the 2025 campaign.

Having announced the pregnancy ahead of the 2024 NFL season, Marissa has kept fans updated with their progress on social media.

This also includes their family outing.

The family recently stepped out for a walk on the beach, capturing some adorable shots with Shae Lynn in tow.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

also-read-trending Trending
"Beach walk with Shae," Trevor wrote on IG.

Marissa, in awe of her family, added:

"Daddy’s little girl!!" Marissa wrote.
Marissa Lawrence shares adorable beachside memories with daughter and QB Trevor Lawrence (Credits: IG/ @marissa_lawrence)
Marissa Lawrence shares adorable beachside memories with daughter and QB Trevor Lawrence (Credits: IG/ @marissa_lawrence)
"Beach nights are our new favorite 🐚👼🏻," Marissa wrote.

Jarrett Stidham's wife, Kennedy, and Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk's wife, Ozzy, also commented on Marissa's post.

"My heart 🥺🤍🤍 I miss her already," Ozzy wrote.

Kennedy just referred to Marissa and Lawrence as mom and dad.

As mentioned, Marissa has been sharing progress with fans on Instagram. Adoring Shae in an earlier post, Marissa wrote:

"My little panda 🐼 I love her so much," Marissa wrote. "I love her little faces 🥺 I never wanna forget these moments."

Also read: Trevor Lawrence's wife opens up about feeling like herself after postpartum struggles

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी