Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa drops heartfelt 3-word message for QB's moment with daughter Shae

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa have begun their 2025 on a special note. The couple is spending time with their newborn daughter, Shae Lynn, while also gearing up for the 2025 campaign.

Having announced the pregnancy ahead of the 2024 NFL season, Marissa has kept fans updated with their progress on social media.

This also includes their family outing.

The family recently stepped out for a walk on the beach, capturing some adorable shots with Shae Lynn in tow.

"Beach walk with Shae," Trevor wrote on IG.

Marissa, in awe of her family, added:

"Daddy’s little girl!!" Marissa wrote.

Marissa Lawrence shares adorable beachside memories with daughter and QB Trevor Lawrence (Credits: IG/ @marissa_lawrence)

"Beach nights are our new favorite 🐚👼🏻," Marissa wrote.

Jarrett Stidham's wife, Kennedy, and Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk's wife, Ozzy, also commented on Marissa's post.

"My heart 🥺🤍🤍 I miss her already," Ozzy wrote.

Kennedy just referred to Marissa and Lawrence as mom and dad.

As mentioned, Marissa has been sharing progress with fans on Instagram. Adoring Shae in an earlier post, Marissa wrote:

"My little panda 🐼 I love her so much," Marissa wrote. "I love her little faces 🥺 I never wanna forget these moments."

Also read: Trevor Lawrence's wife opens up about feeling like herself after postpartum struggles

