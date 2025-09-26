Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa gives an adorable snap of daughter Shae while on a much-awaited girls trip [PHOTO]

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa and their daughter Shae are off on a girl's trip. On Friday morning, Marissa shared a snapshot of herself and their infant daughter in the car. The eight-moth-old smiled towards her mom and the camera, showing excitement for their adventure.In the caption, Marissa Lawrence declared that they were off on a girls' only trip and proceeded to tag her friends that they were headed to see.&quot;Girls Trip!!! See you soon.&quot;-Marissa Lawrence captioned the Instagram post.Marissa Lawrence shared a photo of daughter Shae. (Photo via Marissa Lawrence's Instagram Story)Marissa Lawrence didn't share the location of their girl's trip but the Jacksonville Jaguars will be on the west coast this weekend. The Jaguars will face the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday at Levi's Stadium, so perhaps a trip out west to support Trevor Lawrence is their destination.Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa showed off matching gameday style with daughter ShaeQuarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off the 17-10 victory over the Houston Texans. His wife, Marissa Lawrence, shared a post on Monday celebrating the Jaguars' win over their AFC South divisional foe.In the post, she shared photos of herself and infant daughter Shae in their gameday outfits. Marissa Lawrence chose a black and white Jacksonville Jaguars jersey with the quarterback's name and jersey number. She paired the look with long denim shorts and black flip flops. Her daughter wore a similar color scheme, with a white tank top and black shorts.&quot;Cheering on my guy with my girl 💙 #victorymonday&quot;-Marissa Lawrence wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMarissa Lawrence and her infant daughter Shae posed for photos before and during the game at EverBank Stadium. The mother-daughter duo then caught up with Trevor Lawrence after he led the Jacksonville Jaguars to a close win in Week 3. A photo of the family outside the stadium was also included in the series of photos in the Instagram post.Trevor and Marissa Lawrence are high school sweethearts who got engaged before his final season at Clemson in 2020. The longtime couple got married in April 2021, just weeks before he was drafted by the Jaguars and kicked off his NFL career. They announced last summer that they were expecting their first child together in early 2025.