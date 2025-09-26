  • home icon
  • Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa gives an adorable snap of daughter Shae while on a much-awaited girls trip [PHOTO]

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 26, 2025 18:06 GMT
Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp - Source: Getty
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence's wife shared a photo of wife Marissa. - Source: Getty

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa and their daughter Shae are off on a girl's trip. On Friday morning, Marissa shared a snapshot of herself and their infant daughter in the car. The eight-moth-old smiled towards her mom and the camera, showing excitement for their adventure.

In the caption, Marissa Lawrence declared that they were off on a girls' only trip and proceeded to tag her friends that they were headed to see.

"Girls Trip!!! See you soon."-Marissa Lawrence captioned the Instagram post.
Marissa Lawrence shared a photo of daughter Shae. (Photo via Marissa Lawrence&#039;s Instagram Story)
Marissa Lawrence shared a photo of daughter Shae. (Photo via Marissa Lawrence's Instagram Story)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Marissa Lawrence didn't share the location of their girl's trip but the Jacksonville Jaguars will be on the west coast this weekend. The Jaguars will face the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday at Levi's Stadium, so perhaps a trip out west to support Trevor Lawrence is their destination.

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa showed off matching gameday style with daughter Shae

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off the 17-10 victory over the Houston Texans. His wife, Marissa Lawrence, shared a post on Monday celebrating the Jaguars' win over their AFC South divisional foe.

In the post, she shared photos of herself and infant daughter Shae in their gameday outfits. Marissa Lawrence chose a black and white Jacksonville Jaguars jersey with the quarterback's name and jersey number. She paired the look with long denim shorts and black flip flops. Her daughter wore a similar color scheme, with a white tank top and black shorts.

"Cheering on my guy with my girl 💙 #victorymonday"-Marissa Lawrence wrote.
Marissa Lawrence and her infant daughter Shae posed for photos before and during the game at EverBank Stadium. The mother-daughter duo then caught up with Trevor Lawrence after he led the Jacksonville Jaguars to a close win in Week 3. A photo of the family outside the stadium was also included in the series of photos in the Instagram post.

Trevor and Marissa Lawrence are high school sweethearts who got engaged before his final season at Clemson in 2020. The longtime couple got married in April 2021, just weeks before he was drafted by the Jaguars and kicked off his NFL career. They announced last summer that they were expecting their first child together in early 2025.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Edited by Bethany Cohen
