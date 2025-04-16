Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa welcomed their first child, daughter Shae Lynn Lawrence, on Jan. 4. While responding to a fan question on Instagram Stories Wednesday, Marissa addressed the topic of family planning and hinted they may have more children in the future.

When asked how many children she hopes to have, Marissa replied,

“Originally I said 2 or 3 but I love the baby phase I might have to have more.”

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa opens up about why having 3 babies might not be enough, Instagram

This statement came three months after the couple announced the arrival of their daughter. The news was shared in a joint Instagram post where Trevor wrote,

“Mommy and daddy love you so much!!! Thank you Jesus for our girl!!”

The couple’s relationship began in 2016 in high school in Georgia. They got engaged in 2020 and married the following year on Apr. 10. On June 27, 2024, they revealed that they were expecting their first child, posting a series of maternity photos on IG featuring their two dogs, Mr. Jones and Indi.

Trevor Lawrence ended his 2024 NFL season early due to multiple injuries. A concussion in December led to his placement on IR, plus he underwent surgery to repair an AC joint injury in his left shoulder, per NFL.com.

At present, both Trevor and Marissa are focusing on recovery and early parenthood.

Marissa Lawrence opens up about initial disappointment and embracing life with daughter

Since welcoming their daughter Shae Lynn, Trevor Lawrence and Marissa have shared their journey of parenthood with fans. On Wednesday, Marissa took to Instagram Stories to share an unexpected detail about the couple’s feelings during the pregnancy.

During a “Let’s Catch Up” session, Marissa was asked about Trevor’s preference for a son. She revealed that both she and her husband initially expected their baby to be a boy, expressing mild disappointment when they learned it was a girl.

“I think it’s funny because we both really thought she was going to be a boy. And we were like, honestly, a little bit like dang when she wasn’t a boy,” Marissa explained in the video.

However, as her pregnancy progressed, the couple’s excitement grew and now, Marissa cannot imagine having a son. While their daughter’s arrival was initially met with mixed emotions, the couple is fully embracing their role as parents.

